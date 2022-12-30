Meet Amanda Kluber, the Wife of MLB Pro Corey Kluber

About Amanda Kluber Known As Amanda Hill Age 37 Years Birth January 11, 1985 Massachusetts Spouse Corey Kluber (2010-present) Children Kendall (born 2012), Kennedy (born 2014), Camden (born 2016) Siblings Meredith, Jennifer Parents Abigail Hll (Mother), Martin Hill (Father) Nationality American Alumni Winchester High School

The MLB trade rumor mill is abuzz with news of Corey Kluber’s new contract. The power pitcher has reportedly signed with the Boston Red Sox, not only bringing an end to his free agency but also moving his family to Massachusetts. Amanda Kluber, Corey Kluber’s wife is probably ecstatic to return to the place she grew up in after moving for the MLB WAG life. The couple is low-key about their marriage except when it comes to their philanthropic endeavours. We delve further into her background in this Amanda Kluber wiki.

Amanda Kluber’s Family

Amanda Hill was born on January 11, 1985 and is a native of Winchester in Massachusetts. She is one … children born to Martin Hill and Abigail “Abbie” Hill.

Her mother, Abbie, passed away in 2010 at the age of 57. She is survived by her husband; their kids Meredith, Jennifer, and Amanda; and their respective partners and children.

Amanda Kluber’s Education and Career

The erstwhile Amanda Hill graduated from Winchester High School. She however has not disclosed further details of her education and career.



In recent years, Amanda and Corey Kluber have been actively involved with EmpowerHer, a nonprofit that mentors and helps youth who have dealt with the loss of a parent. The Klubers have donated and supported silent auctions, raffles, and other events.

Amanda especially promotes Luminaria, a program under EmpowerHer. Sponsors in this program raise funds towards a Luminary, a unique tribute for the deceased loved ones of a mentee and events.

Amanda Kluber and Corey Kluber’s Relationship and Kids

Amanda Hill and Corey Kluber were engaged at the time of her mother’s passing. The couple has been married since 2010.

They are private about their marriage and personal life. There’s no verified information about when and how they met.

Amanda and Corey Kluber are parents to three children. Their eldest daughter, Kendall, was born in 2012. Their younger daughter, Kennedy was born in 2014. The youngest and only son, Camden, was born in December 2016.