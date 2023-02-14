Amanda Dukes Leaving WESH 2 News: Where Is the Florida News Anchor Going?

Amanda Dukes has been on broadcast for a quarter of a century and Floridians would prefer to rely on her for many more years. But the veteran journalist is ready to step back from an awe-worthy career. Amanda Dukes announced she is leaving WESH and the industry to enter retirement. Her colleagues and the WESH 2 News viewers have a lot to say about this amazing news anchor. Her followers want to know what’s next for Dukes post-retirement and where she is going next. They especially hope she is staying in the Sunshine State. Find out what Amanda Dukes about her departure from WESH 2 News here.

Amanda Dukes Signs Off One Last Time from WESH

New Hampshire native, Amanda Dukes grew up in Salem, Massachusetts alongside seven older siblings. She later moved to Alabama to pursue her bachelors degree in broadcast journalism at Troy State University.

Dukes spent her initial career in Manchester. She was the morning and noon anchor at WMUR where she covered the presidential elections in the ‘90s.

She moved to Florida from there in 1997. Amanda Dukes joined WESH 2 News in August 1997 and has been Orlando’s most trusted news anchor since.



In recent years, Dukes has fulfilled a multi-faceted role at WESH. She covered the 1998 wildfires, hurricanes that struck the state, the Casey Anthony trial, elections. Among her many awards and honors, she also counts an Emmy Award for her reportage on the tragic shooting death of an Orlando police officer.

After 25 years on WESH and 33 years in broadcast overall, Amber Dukes is hanging up the mic. The veteran news anchor wrapped her last day on air on February 13.

The WESH community gave her a grand farewell. Social media posts revealed that the station held a celebration of Dukes’ career ahead of her last day. They also looked back on her achievements on air.

Meredith McDonough, Michelle Imperato, Claire Metz, Jason Guy, Christina Watkins, Senait Gebregiorgis and Greg Fox were among the many WESH personalities who shared fond memories of working with Dukes. In statements from WESH, the station reflected on the impact Dukes’ work has had on the Central Florida community.

As for what’s next for Amanda Dukes in post-retirement era, the news anchor has not elaborated on her plans yet. She’s active in several local nonprofits and philanthropic ventures and she’s going to remain in the Orlando area.