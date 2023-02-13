Chloe Vincente Leaving CBS 42: Where Is the Alabama Reporter Going?

Chloe Vincente has been an investigative reporter for Alabama residents for two years but is already a special part of the local community. But now, the skilled journalist is moving on to the next step of her career. Chloe Vincente is leaving CBS 42 in February 2022 for a new opportunity. Naturally, WIAT-TV viewers want to know where she is heading next and if she will continue in broadcasting. They especially want to know if she will stay in Birmingham or is leaving the city. Find out what Chloe Vincente said about her departure from CBS 42 here.

Chloe Vincente’s Education and Career

Chloe Vincente was born and raised in Connecticut and attended college closer to home at the University of Connecticut. The 2015 New England Scholar was active on the campus broadcast stations before receiving a BA in Communication, Journalism in 2017.

Before she graduated college, Vincente boasted experience with internships at NBC News, among other local news stations. She was also a contributing writer for Today.com.

Advertisement

Vincente started her professional career in Binghamton, New York. In 2017, she joined WBNG 12 News as a multimedia journalist before becoming a weekend/weekday news anchor.

After four years, she relocated to Birmingham, Alabama. Vincente has been a part of the WIAT CBS 42 News team since 2021.

Vincente anchors the morning newscasts and is also involved in editing. She is best known for leading the award-winning investigative program, Your Voice Your Station.

Advertisement

Her coverage of the air quality concerns from the Bluestone Coke Plant prompted city officials to take positive action. She also uncovered the rising death rates in Alabama prisons, among other exclusive investigations on CBS 42.

Advertisement

WIAT-TV viewers know that Chloe Vincente has all the makings of an outstanding investigative journalist who can make a difference. So it’s no surprise that she has earned an opportunity to advance her career.

Chloe Vincente Exits CBS 42

On February 12, Vincente announced on social media that she is ready to sign off from CBS 42 this month. She has already wrapped up her last day on the air at WIAT-TV.

According to her post, Vincente was in Roanoke, Virginia, setting up her new residence. She is set to join the news team at CBS affiliate WDBJ7 there.

Advertisement

Vincente will anchor the weekday evening newscasts and is also the station’s investigative reporter. However, she has not yet stated when her first day on the new job is.

Also Read: Chris Swaim Leaving KMTV: Where’s the Omaha Meteorologist Going?

Meanwhile, Chloe Vincente is still active on social media. So her followers from Alabama and new ones in Roanoke can remain connected with her.