Meet Alyssa Sorto, the Fitness Influencer in a Relationship with NFL Pro Allen Robinson

About Alyssa Sorto Age 30 Years Birth September 6, 1992 New Jersey Children 1 Daughter (born December 15, 2019) Siblings Melissa Orozco Parents Maritza Sorto Nationality American Job Social Media Influencer Ethnicity Cuban, Albanian Partner Allen Robinson

Allen Robinson has arrived in Steelers nation. And with the wide receiver come his two precious ladies. One of them is Allen Robinson’s girlfriend, Alyssa Sorto. If that name is familiar, it is indeed the Instagram fitness phenomenon. Sorto is a self-made social media star and a wellness inspiration for a lot of parents. Trace her journey to success in this Alyssa Sorto wiki.

Alyssa Sorto’s Family

Alyssa Sorto was born on September 6, 1992, and is a native of New Jersey. She grew up in North Bergen where most of her family is based.

She has revealed in previous social media posts that she is of Cuban and Albanian descent. She also occasionally posts in Spanish.

Alyssa is the daughter of Maritza Sorto, a local real estate agent. Alyssa also has an older sister, Melissa Orozco.

She revealed on Instagram that her parents kept her sheltered. She was in a program for the gifted and talented which she didn’t enjoy at that time. She was also bullied in grammar school. But when she looks back on those times, she is grateful for the depth those classes provided and the friendships she made through the program.

Alyssa Sorto’s Career

In the past, Alyssa Sorto was managing salons and spas. In recent years, she’s gained fame as an Instagram model and fitness influencer.

Sorto boasts over 1.5 million followers and growing on her public Instagram page alone. It is estimated that she could earn around $3,000 per sponsored post.

She was once featured in Mixed Magazine. But her transition from modelling to fitness came after becoming a mom.

Alyssa looked for online fitness gurus who had children and who had a C-section as she did. Eventually, she became that fitness guru helping other moms on their post-partum health journeys.

She has a separate page, “Cautious Example” for her fitness business. Her exercise routines, fashion, and mom life are also on her YouTube channel with over 230k subscribers.

In 2021, Sorto collaborated with Angel Elliott Massie, the wife of NFL pro, Bobby Massie, for the podcast, No Cover Charge. The podcast wrapped in 2021 when both Massie and Allen Robinson’s contracts with the Chicago Bears ended.

Alyssa Sorto and Allen Robinson’s Relationship and Kids

Detroit native and Penn State alum, Allen Robinson was selected by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the 2014 NFL Draft. He has been in a relationship with Alyssa Sorto at least since 2017 when she was working in Miami.

On December 15, 2019, they welcomed their daughter whose remains unidentified. While they aren’t very secretive about their relationship, they do keep their daughter’s name and other details under wraps. Their daughter does feature on their respective social media pages though.