Meet Cleveland Cavaliers SG Danny Green’s Wife, Blair Bashen Green

Danny Green, who plays for Cleveland Cavaliers, has had a deep interest in basketball since childhood. The three-time NBA champion is married to a sports enthusiast. Danny Green’s wife, Blair Bashen Green, is a former Purdue athlete. Their wedding was so extravagant that it made headlines in the summer of 2021. So read on to learn more about the NBA WAG in this Blair Bashen Green wiki.

Blair Bashen Green’s Family

Blair Bashen Green was born on February 7, 1989, to George Steven Bashen and Jannet Bashen in Houston, Texas. And she was raised alongside her brother, Drew Alec Bashen.

Her mom, Jannet Bashen, is a well-known entrepreneur, business consultant, and software inventor, best known for having patented a web-based EEO software program LinkLine (now known as Nalikah). She is the founder of Bashen Corporation, a management consulting company. Moreover, she is the first woman of African American descent to obtain a web-based software patent.

According to a social media post, her dad, George Steven Bashen, has served the country and works at Bashen Corporation.

Blair Bashen Green’s Education and Career

Blair Bashen went to St. John’s School in Houston, Texas. In 2012, she earned a degree in computer science from Purdue University.

Bashen was a captain and three-year letter-winner in volleyball in her high school. Her ethics, leadership, and improved skills earned her Athletic Excellence honors after her junior and senior years.

After that, she played volleyball for Purdue and was named to Denver Invitational all-tournament team in 2011. However, the senior defensive volleyball player left her career as an athlete after she graduated.

According to reports, Danny Green’s wife is an organizational development consultant and staff accountant at her mother’s firm, Bashen Corporation.

Blair Bashen Green and Danny Green’s Relationship

The athletic couple has known each other since 2015, and they celebrate their anniversary each year on June 15. And although it is unclear how the duo first met, they have been together through all ups and downs of life.

Danny Green proposed to his then-girlfriend on June 15, 2020, the day they celebrate their anniversary, taking their relationship to a new level. And he gave her a sparkling green diamond ring.

The basketball star said in an Instagram post, “Sorry it took so long babe! just wanted to be able to get you the ring you deserved and couldn’t afford it until now love you with all my heart and Im so lucky to have had you by my side these past 5 years…many more years to come!”

They married on August 14, 2021, in one of the most lavish and buzzed-about weddings called “Green Bash,” a combination of their surnames. The main attraction of the wedding was a seven-tired cake inspired by the WAG’s engagement ring.

Their wedding was also featured in the Winter 2022 edition of Inside Weddings, with a picture of the bride on the cover page.