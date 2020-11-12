Allyson Turner Leaving ESPN? Is the Cast Member of “The Dan Lebatard Show with Stugotz” Fired?

The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz was hit by the latest round of layoffs by ESPN. While host, Dan Le Batard held on to his reliable crew members, some did say farewell to the show. That included Allyson Turner, the booker and occasional co-host on the radio show. It’s not known if Turner was laid off or left on her own accord. Le Batard didn’t elaborate on her departure when mentioning that she is no longer part of the show.

ESPN had a round of mass layoffs in November 2020 that saw 300 employees losing their jobs in pandemic-related cuts. Chris Cote, who had been a producer on The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz since 2012, was reportedly the only one from the radio show that was laid off.

But Dan Le Batard found a way to get him back on the show again when Allyson Turner left.

Cote’s father is also a member of the crew. Chris announced he had been laid off on Twitter back then but he would continue to work on his father, Greg Cotes’ podcast.

However, Dan Le Batard wouldn’t allow ESPN to fire Chris. He put ESPN on blast for its harsh way of laying of employees.

He announced on November 11 that he has rehired Chris Cotes in the role of his personal assistant. He revealed he is paying Chris’ salary out of his pocket and even gave him a raise.

Le Batard said he was able to re-hire Chris because Allyson Turner’s spot was vacant. He didn’t specify why and when Turner had left the show.

“I’m going to hire Chris Cote as my personal assistant to fill the role, with a raise on his present salary to fill the raise vacated by Allyson Turner. I will cover the raise. I will cover the entire thing,” said Le Batard.

Like Chris, Turner occasionally joined Le Batard on air. The layoffs mostly affected off-air jobs and many speculated if she was laid off too.

But Cotes was reportedly the only casualty on Le Batard’s show. Turner is speculated to have left on her own accord.

It’s also speculated Turner is still part of ESPN in a different capacity or with another show. But there’s been no statement from her or the network to confirm any of the rumors.