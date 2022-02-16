Alex Wasilenko Leaving WNCT: Where Is the Meteorologist Going Next?

Alex Wasilenko joined WNCT in 2019 and became a beloved part of the Greenville, North Carolina, community while bringing locals the latest weather updates in the area. Now the meteorologist is moving on to the next step of his career. Alex Wasilenko announced he is leaving WNCT this month. The news naturally surprised viewers, who have several queries about him leaving. They want to know why he is leaving and where he is going next. Fortunately, the weatherman answered a few questions on social media.

Alex Wasilenko Exits WNCT

Alex Wasilenko hails from Bennington, Vermont, where he attended Mount Anthony Union High School. He later earned his BS in atmospheric science from North Vermont University – Lyndon where he also studied broadcast journalism.

He began his career in 2016 at the La Crescent station, WXOW, in Minnesota. He joined the weather team at WNCT in Greenville, North Carolina, in 2019.

As part of the WNCT 9 One Your Side team, the meteorologist did the morning/noon forecasts on First Alert Weather. Soon, Greenville was in love with this entertaining and fun weatherguy.

Thank you so very much for tuning in and trusting in my forecasts. I will continue to make the weather fun no matter where I end up. Thank you for the kind words and thoughtful message. I sincerely appreciate it! It’s all very bittersweet, but it’s also the perfect opportunity.☺️ https://t.co/vQUDIa9qor — Alex Wasilenko (@WasilenkoAlex) February 15, 2022

So Greenville residents were sad when Wasilenko announced his last day at WNCT would be this Friday, February 18. Neither Wasilenko nor WNCT made an official statement, but the meteorologist responded to a few messages on Twitter.

Wasilenko hasn’t specified where he is going next or if he has a new job lined up. It is rumored that he is heading closer to home in Vermont.

His followers hope he will be back to broadcasts soon. Until Wasilenko announces his next gig, keep a keen eye on his social media profiles for updates.