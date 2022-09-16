Meet NHL Pro Tyler Motte’s Fiancée, Adriana Hassan

Tyler Motte continues to draw attention from NHL fans and franchises. And it’s not just his game but also his personal life. The forward’s special someone especially intrigues the hockey pro’s followers. Adriana Hassan is Tyler Motte’s girlfriend-turned-fiancée. She is a familiar presence to Motte’s social media followers, but she is pretty low-key. It only provokes more curiosity about Tyler Motte’s fiancée and their relationship. So we delve into the background of Tyler Motte’s fiancée in this Adriana Hassan wiki.

Adriana Hassan’s Family

Michigan native Adriana Hassan was born on June 14, 1996. She is of mixed heritage, with a Colombian mother and an Egyptian father. Her family has a prominent presence in the Michigan community.

Adriana Hassan is one of two daughters born to Dr. Diana Gomez-Hassan (a radiologist) and Dr. Tarek Hassan (an ophthalmologist). Meanwhile, Dr. Sonia Hassan, Adriana’s aunt, is married to Detroit mayor Mike Duggan.

Moreover, Adriana Hassan’s paternal grandmother, Dr. Fikria El Amrousy Hassan, rose to prominence by shattering the glass ceiling and becoming a doctor. She and her husband, Dr. Shawky Hassan, emigrated from Egypt to the U.S. to further their education and career. Dr. Fikria El Amrousy Hassan passed away in May 2022.

The family isn’t only known for their dedicated work in healthcare. Adriana’s sister, Nadina Hassan, is paving her own path in the entertainment industry.

Thanks to her older sister, Nadina Hassan was drawn to singing at an early age. This led her to star as Regina George in the Broadway production of Mean Girls this year. The stage starlet credits Adriana as her inspiration.

Adriana Hassan’s Education and Career

Adriana Hassan attended the Stephen M. Ross School of Business at the University of Michigan and graduated with a BA in Business Administration. Before that, she studied at the University of Michigan College of Literature, Science, and the Arts and received honors.

Hassan remained in Michigan after graduating, founded a company in 2015 called ByeLine LLC, and served as its CEO until 2019. During that time, she also spent a year as a junior analyst at RPM Ventures.

After that, she had a seven-month stint as an account strategist for Google until she left in January 2020 to join the financial services company, Figure in San Francisco. During her tenure there, Hassan worked in different roles. She went from business operations manager to investor relations manager and then director of investor relations before leaving in April 2022.

Adriana Hassan is now living in New York. She works at Fintech Blockchain.

Adriana Hassan and Tyler Motte’s Relationship

Michigan native Tyler Motte played collegiate ice hockey at the University of Michigan, where he reportedly met and began dating Adriana Hassan. When Motte was between NHL teams, their long-distance relationship continued, strengthened, and survived.

Tyler Motte and Adriana Hassan announced their engagement in August 2021. However, they haven’t set a wedding date yet.