Adis Juklo has been a significant part of ABC27’s weather team for the last five years. The people of Harrisburg enjoy his accurate weather forecasts and presentation. However, the meteorologist recently made a bittersweet announcement of his departure. Adis Juklo has left ABC27 for an exciting opportunity at a station he grew up watching. Now people want to know where Adis Juklo is going and if he will leave Harrisburg too. Find out more about his exit from ABC27 here.

Adis Juklo Signs Off from ABC27

A native of Pittsburgh, Adis’s interest in meteorology began in the fifth grade after a devastating storm ripped through his neighborhood.

Juklo’s first taste of on-air weather forecasting happened as a freshman when he got engaged with the TV production studio at his high school and stayed there until his senior year.

Advertisement

Eventually, in 2018, Juklo received his B.S. in meteorology from Penn State, focusing on forecasting and communications. He has wanted to join this university since high school.

Before that, he interned with the National Weather Service in Pittsburgh and WTOV-TV in Steubenville, Ohio. This internship soon led to a fill-in meteorology job at WTOT-TV, which Adis had during his senior year.

In August 2018, Adis landed his first job at WHTM-TV in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. And since then, the people have relied on him for all the weather updates.

However, the meteorologist has now left the station for a new opportunity. Adis Juklo wrapped up his last day on ABC27 on April 22, 2023.

Advertisement

Also Read: News Anchor Jonathan Martin to Leave KRIV FOX 26 Houston

Advertisement

So, what’s next, and where is Adis Juklo going? Well, he has accepted a job at WPXI, the station he watched growing up. And now, he will be relocating to his native place, Pittsburgh, and will start the new job in early May.