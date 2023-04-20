Abby Fridmann Leaving WIVB-TV: Where Is the News 4 Buffalo Anchor Going?

Buffalo, New York has relied on Abby Fridmann for reliable news coverage during the pandemic era. But it’s soon going to be the end of her tenure here. Abby Fridmann announced she is leaving WIVB-TV this month. Naturally, the news led to many News 4 Buffalo viewers asking where she is going next and if she will remain in the Buffalo area for the near future. Find out what Abby Fridmann said about her departure from News 4 Buffalo here.

Abby Fridmann Preps for Final WIVB Newscast

Lancaster native, Abby Fridmann earned a bachelor’s degree in broadcast journalism from SUNY Brockport in 2018. She followed it with a master’s from the S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications at Syracuse University in 2019.

During that time, she did internships at campus media outlets as well as Rochester’s WHEC-TV and Syracuse’s WSYR. She was also briefly a news associate at KTVX in Washington.

Her broadcasting career began in Burlington, Vermont in 2019. She anchored the morning newscasts at WVNY-TV for over a year.



Fridmann moved closer to her hometown when she had the opportunity to work in Buffalo’s WIVB-TV. Initially, she anchored weekend newscasts on News 4. Until recently, she’s been anchoring and reporting the morning show, Wake Up.

Friday will be the last time Buffalo residents start their day with Abby Fridmann. She announced on her official social media that Friday, April 21, will be her last day on air at News 4.

In her statement, she thanked everyone she met through WIVB, including her colleagues and the crew at Wake Up and News 4. She hasn’t revealed why she is leaving or if she has a new opportunity in the works.

She wrote, “Thank you for this amazing experience. I’ll keep you updated once I figure out the rest.”

News 4 anchors, Jacquie Walker and Kelsey Anderson were among the commenters wishing Fridmann the best in her career. Melanie Orlins, who recently left WIVB to move to South Carolina’s WCIV-TV, also congratulated her former colleague.

Don’t miss Abby Fridmann’s last newscast at News 4 Buffalo before she signs off. Meanwhile, keep an eye on her social media for updates about what is next in her career.