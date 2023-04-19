ABC 13 News Anchor Melissa Schroeder Leaving WSET-TV

For the past five years, Melissa Schroeder has been a shining star at WSET-TV. The award-winning journalist’s 25 years of service have garnered her a loyal fan base. And now, Melissa Schroeder is leaving WSET-TV and her career in TV news. Since the announcement, ABC 13 viewers want to know if she will leave Lynchburg, Virginia, too. Read on to find out what the veteran anchor has to say about her departure from WSET ABC 13 News.

Melissa Schroeder to Leave WSET-TV

Melissa Schroeder is a native of northwest Ohio, where she was raised on a farm. At the age of 10, she resolved to become a TV journalist after receiving a standing ovation for a lecture on Germany in her class.

After that, Schroeder made every effort to pursue her interest in journalism, including writing for a local paper and participating in oratory contests. Subsequently, she earned a degree in broadcast journalism from Ohio University.

Schroeder started her career at a small Christian cable station in Dalton, Georgia, with stops in Corpus Christi, Little Rock, and Evansville, Indiana.

Her story about a young man left disabled after being hit by a drunk driver earned her a first-place award in general assignment reporting from the Texas Associated Press. Additionally, she received the Indiana Broadcasters Association’s Spectrum Award for being the first journalist in the state to connect the opioid crisis and the state’s overburdened foster care system.

Schroeder joined WSET-TV in April 2018 and appears on Good Morning Virginia from 5:00 a.m. to 7:00 a.m. and on ABC 13 News at Noon on weekdays.

The Lynchburg anchor dedicates much of her time and energy to a cause near and dear to her heart—fostering and adopting children. She and her husband also adopted a son through foster care in 2020.

ABC 13 News viewers enjoy her morning newscasts and look forward to starting their days with the journalist. However, the anchor has now announced the bittersweet news of her departure. Melissa Schroeder is leaving WSET-TV as well as her career in TV news. And this will be her last week on the broadcast.

Melissa Schroeder spoke about what’s next and said, “I don’t know yet what the future holds, but I am trusting in God’s plan for me. Thank you for your love and support, and stay tuned for what’s next!”

Moreover, she plans to stay active on social media, so be sure to stay connected with her for further updates.