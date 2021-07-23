Who Is Nurse Ebi? What Happened to Ebiowei Porbeni of NurseLifeRN?

About Ebiowei Porbeni Known As Nurse Ebi Age 33 Years Birth May 24, 1988 Death July 20, 2021 Alumni Trinity Christian College, Malone University Canton, Ohio Worked for Northwestern Memorial Hospital Podcast Nurse Speak Instagram NurseLifeRN

Nurse Ebi, the pioneer behind NurseLifeRN, has passed away. For the unaware who ask who Nurse Ebi is, Ebiowei Porbeni was better known as Nurse Ebi, a healthcare worker who somehow could encourage others to chose a career in nursing while hilariously uncovering the grim reality of the healthcare field. He shared memes and funny on-the-job stories on NurseLifeRN social media pages and the podcast, Nurse Speak. But he was inactive on his platforms for a while to focus on his health. It lead to his followers asking what happened to Nurse Ebi. We pay tribute to this inspiring healthcare professional right here.

Ebi Porbeni’s Career

Ebiowei Porbeni or Nurse Ebi was born on May 24, 1988. He was 33 years old when he passed away.

He is fondly remembered for helping people as a nurse and for inspiring and entertaining his friends and colleagues.

He would take his job-related humor to social media as an influencer and creater behind NurseLifeRN.

Porbeni attended Trinity Christian College from 2006 to 2008 and later Malone University in Canton, Ohio. He earned his B.A.Sc. in nursing science in 2012.

Ebi also played basketball during his student life. At Malone, he joined the coaching staff as a student assistant.

Soon after he went from nurse tech to a registered nurse at Akron General Medical Center. He moved to Chicago, Illinois in 2013 where he was a surgical ICU nurse at Northwestern Memorial Hospital. He also worked as a travel nurse.

In 2017, Porbeni founded NurseLifeRN, a social media marketing company that also promoted nurse recruitment.

NurseLifeRN and Porbeni’s podcast, Nurse Speak, marked the start of Porbeni’s influencer journey. He shared nursing-related humor, including memes and some real-life funny stories on the job, on social media that grew in popularity.

Most often he showcased the real picture of what healthcare workers face. In the pandemic, he especially brought to attention the lack of safety equipment for nurses.

What Happened to Nurse Ebi?

Ebi Porbeni’s social media pages are no longer available now. But until recently, he used it to share details about his health.

The healthcare influencer took to his Instagram from a hospital bed in September 2020 to reveal he is battling an aggressive form of acute leukemia. While speaking about starting chemotherapy, he urged his fellow healthcare workers to also pay attention to their own health.

He spoke about feeling like he was healthy and robust till his diagnosis shocked him. He hoped that nurses and medical professionals like him would not ignore their health and regular monitor themselves.

Porbeni’s cancer battle also illustrated how the healthcare system failed medical professionals. Like many others, Porbeni could only afford a limited coverage with high deductibles and his treatment was expensive.

So he created a GoFundMe page to pay for cancer treatment. As of this writing the page had raised $254,000 towards the $225,000 goal. Updates on that page revealed that there was slight improvement in his condition in October. He was inactive for the period after that to focus on his health.

Sadly, Ebi Porbeni passed away on July 20, 2021. Family and friends confirmed the news. He is survived by his parents, three brothers, and extended family.

A separate GoFundMe page has been set up to help his family pay towards the remaining hospital expenses and the funeral. Thanks to thousands of donors, the page has surpassed the $150,000 goal.

Fans and followers are expressing their sadness on social media. Amid the grieving posts, you can find stories from Porbeni’s friends and colleagues about how the influencer made them better at their job.