Who Is Jonathan Wright? Megan Thee Stallion’s Stylist Arrested for Theft

About Jonathan Wright Age 23 Years Birth March 28, 1997 New York Job Celebrity stylist Alumni Lakeview Centennial High School, University of Oklahoma

Jonathan Wright is one of the most acclaimed celebrity stylists currently and the creative mind behind Megan Thee Stallion’s style. But the stylist’s streak of success has hit an unexpected road bump with his arrest. Jonathan Wright is charged with theft for not returning a loaner vehicle. The arrest of Meg Thee Stallion’s stylist has become a hot topic on social media and more people want to know who Jonathan Wright is. We reveal details about his career and arrest here.

Jonathan Wright’s Career

Jonathan Wright was born on March 28, 1997 and is a native of New York. After graduating from Lakeview Centennial High School, he studied business at the University of Oklahoma.

Wright started his career as a wardrobe stylist when he was a teen. He got is big break when Just Brittany’s hairstylist cancelled on her right before the BET Awards. Wright jumped in, did the her hair, and that led to opportunities styling more celebrities.

Advertisement

Wright has dressed Doja Cat, SZA, 6ix9ine, Keke Palmer, Just Brittany, and Blac Chyna. But it’s the colourful style he curates for Megan Thee Stallion that got him noticed.

Wright has also conducted styling workshops, most recently going virtual during the pandemic. He also has sponsored posts on Instagram.

The young stylist’s successful ventures added to his fortune. He claims he made his first million before he was 23 by saving his income.

View this post on Instagram Advertisement A post shared by Iam_jonathan_ (@iam_jonathan_) Advertisement

Jonathan Wright’s Arrest

Wright is based in Dallas, Texas where he was arrested on March 1. He is facing charges of felony theft for not returning a loaner vehicle.

According to The Shade Room, Wright was stopped by Dallas PD for a traffic violation. He was then arrested for an outstanding unpaid theft warrant from November 2020.

Advertisement

Court documents reveal that Wright dropped his leased Rolls Royce at Mile High Exotic Motors in Houston for a scheduled maintenance. He was given a Maserati as a loaner till the Rolls Royce was ready to use.

However, when Wright returned to Mile High Exotic Motors, he was informed that he was behind in payments. The manager told him he would have to settle the bills before his car would be released to him.

He reportedly caused a disturbance before taking back the Maserati keys and driving away in it. The dealership sent a letter to Wright demanding the loaner’s return before they pressed charges.

Advertisement

The Shade Room states Wright is currently in custody at Dallas County Jail. He is reportedly held at $100,000 bond.