About Joseph F. O’Toole Age 50 Years Birth September 10, 1970 Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Gender Male Spouse Wendy Bell (22nd Apr 1998 - now) Children Michael O’Toole, Chris O’Toole, Ryan O’Toole, Bobby O’Toole, Jack O’Toole Siblings James O'Toole Jr. Parents James O’Toole Sr. Address Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Nationality American Affiliation Cardiovascular Disease Specialists of Pittsburgh, Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, Allegheny Valley Hospital, UPMC Shadyside and UPMC St Margaret Alumni St Louis University School of Medicine, UPMC

Wendy Bell has been removed from the lineup of Pittsburgh-based conservative radio station, WJAS-AM. The reason cited was an unspecified “personnel matter,” and until that is resolved, Bell’s regular listeners won’t see her back anytime soon. This incident has not only made Bell the hot topic, but also drawn attention to her family, especially her husband. Dr. Joe O’Toole, Wendy Bell’s husband, maintains a low-key presence in the media, which provokes some curiosity about who he is. So, we answer those queries about Joe O’Toole right here.

Joe O’Toole’s Family

Joseph F. O’Toole was born on September 10, 1970. He is a longtime resident of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, where he grew up alongside his three siblings.

Joe O’Toole’s father, James O’Toole Sr., is a local doctor. He worked at a grocery store to pay for medical school.

Advertisement

Inspired by their father, Joe and his brother, James O’Toole Jr., also pursued medicine. James Jr. is a plastic surgeon in Pittsburgh.

Joe O’Toole’s Career

Joe O’Toole graduated from St. Louis University School of Medicine in 1997. He studied cardiology for four years at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC), but also has experience working with his father.

Dr. O’Toole is affiliated with Cardiovascular Disease Specialists of Pittsburgh, Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, Allegheny Valley Hospital, UPMC Shadyside, and UPMC St. Margaret.

O’Toole’s patients have excellent things to say about him. He also finds the cardiology field exciting, which made picking cardiology over orthopedic surgery in med school worth it for him.

Advertisement

Joe O’Toole and Wendy Bell’s Children

Wendy Bell married Joe O’Toole on April 22, 1998. They are parents to five boys—Michael, Chris, Ryan, Bobby, and Jack.

Advertisement

Michael O’Toole graduated from Central Catholic High School in 2018. He is a student at Clemson University.

