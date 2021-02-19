Who Is Honeykomb Brazy? Facts about the Rapper and Former Gang Member

About Nahshon Jones Known As Honeykomb Brazy Age 25 Years Birth February 23, 1995 Mobile, Alabama Address Atlanta, Georgia Profession Rapper

Atlanta-based rapper, Honeykomb Brazy’s violent past caught up to him in a tragic way. Brazy and Alabama media outlets broke the news that his grandparents were tragically killed on February 18. Brazy claimed that rival gangs killed his grandparents as he mourned their death. This horrific incident also sparked curiosity about who Honeykomb Brazy is and what kind of criminal history does he have. We have all those details and more right here.

Honeykomb Brazy’s Family

Born Nahshon Jones on February 23, 1995, he is a native of Mobile, Alabama. He currently resides in Atlanta, Georgia but most of his family is still in Mobile.

Not much is known about his family. He once told his social media followers he spent half a year in prison where his father was incarcerated as well. They shared a cell till Jones was let out and it hurt him to leave his father behind.

Jones’ grandparents Lelia and Tony Lewis fell victim to the gang violence the rapper was a part of. Their home in Dr. Thomas Avenue North in north Mobile was engulfed in fire on February 18.

View this post on Instagram

Relatives of the deceased said Lelia and Tony were shot and killed before the fire. While Mobile authorities are investigating it as a homicide, they haven’t confirmed if the Lewises were shot first.

Jones broke the news on social media, mourning their deaths. He revealed that he was begging his grandparents to move out of their house so they wouldn’t get caught up in his criminal history.

Honeykomb Brazy’s Criminal History

Nahshon Jones was never shy about his violent past. He admitted to his fans that he was involved in gang violence back in his hometown. He refers to his past affiliation to Alabama’s Bloods gang in his music as well on social media.

Jones has been arrested multiple times and faced charges like attempted murder, murder, robbery, assault and the likes. He’s spent time in prison, including sharing a cell with his father.

One of his most recent arrests was in December 2019. He was in jail on first degree robber and assault charges for shooting the victim in the leg. They transferred him to another prison later where he reconnected with his father.

View this post on Instagram Advertisement A post shared by HoneyKomb Brazy (@honeykomb__brazy)

“They just put me in the cell with him,” he said in an interview about that time. “When I got out of lockup, I was in St. Claire [Correctional Facility] but I kept getting into shit over there so they ended up kicking me out. So they sent me to gotdamn West Jefferson in lockup. When I got out of lockup, they put me right in a cell with my daddy.”

Jones said his father’s last name is different but he recognized him. They got closer during that time and his father advised him to put the life of crime behind him when he gets out.

When Nahshon was out of prison, he was shot eight times by rival gangs and was in coma for a while. The sturdy rapper posted pictures from that time in the hospital to celebrate surviving that.

Arrest records reveal Jones’ many aliases, including Little Honeykomb. He’d carry his street name as his stage name in his rap career.

Honeykomb Brazy’s Music Career

Nahshon Jones is now a rising rapper, Honeykomb Brazy, based in Atlanta. He dropped his latest mixtape, 1067, on January 15.

Jones uses his experiences to create music. While the use of B in Brazy is something that’s affiliated to the Bloods, he also mentions the gang in his music. Another track, “D.A Truthe ‘Gucci Flow’” references his time with his father in prison.