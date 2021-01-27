Who Is Henry Gartland? What Happened to the Skateboarder?

About Henry Gartland Age 21 Years Birth July 30, 1999 Shoreview, Minnesota Gender Male Siblings Abbi Gartland Parents Judy Gartland, Eric Gartland Job Professional Skateboarder Related To Santa Cruz skateboards Death January 2021

The skateboarding world is mourning the tragic passing of Henry Gartland, a young and rising skateboarder. He was 22. His fans and followers are surprised by the abrupt news and are asking what happened to Henry Gartland. One of his sponsors, Santa Cruz, broke the news in an official statement so it is credible and not a hoax.

Santa Cruz States Henry Gartland Passed Away

Henry Gartland was born on July 30, 1999 and hails from Shoreview, Minnesota. His parents, Eric and Judy, and sister, Abbi reside in their hometown while Gartland’s career was based in California.

He started skateboarding since he was nine and grew to be rising talent in the scene. Gartland was sponsored by Santa Cruz skateboards among other companies. But his promising future met an abrupt end when Gartland passed away in January 2021.

Santa Cruz released a statement breaking the unfortunate news. Read their statement below.

“Trying to find the words to express how heartbroken we are right now feels almost impossible. How can you try to describe someone who made you feel so much? Henry Gartland was our family. We all loved and will always love him so much. A loving brother, a caring son, a wonderful friend and one of the most amazing skateboarders that we had all seen. Henry was someone who never lost sight of who he was and what he cared about. We are all deeply saddened by our loss. A loss that we share with all of the skateboarding community. We understand that in a moment like this we all want to know why. But the truth is, we may never know. So in this moment we ask that you take the energy and the time you’d spending asking why to check in on those closest to you and ask them how they’re doing. Your friends, your family, your community. We will miss you more than you can ever know Henry, just know that we will carry you with us forever. Please respect the privacy of his family and our team as we all process this.

If you are struggling and can’t talk to anyone close to you PLEASE call the National suicide hotline 1-800-273-TALK. We are all in this together.”

Gartland is survived by his family, including his parents and sister, and friends. He also leaves behind a memorable legacy in skateboarding.

Gartland’s fans concluded through the statement that the cause of death is suicide. Details are still unavailable about when he died and memorial plans.

The skateboarding world has expressed their sadness on social media. His sponsors are also grieving his death.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org.