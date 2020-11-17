Who Is Ginny Naumann? “Bob Hearts Abishola” Pays Tribute to Deceased Crew Member

Bob Hearts Abishola paid tribute to one of its crew members in the season 2 premiere on November 16. The deceased production member, Ginny Naumann has worked in the camera department of Bob Hearts Abishola and other shows. She passed away earlier this year. She was 42. Her loved ones created a Facebook page in her memory that tells who Ginny Naumann is.

Ginny Naumann’s Career

Virginia “Ginny” Naumann was born on June 25, 1977. She hails from Manahawkin, New Jersey and has lived in Pennsylvania and Tennesee.

But her job in the filming industry brought her to California. She was reportedly a resident of Van Nuys.

Ginny Naumann worked in the camera and electrical department in television shows. Her last known credit was as a key grip in Bob Hearts Abishola in 2019.

She has worked in Fam, The Great Indoors, Superior Donuts, Angel from Hell, Mr. Robinson, Sean Saves the World, Cloverfield, and Entourage.

Naumann was a fan of the New York Giants. She also participated in the Spartan Race events. Those who knew her also remember her funky fashion and bright hair colours.

Ginny Naumann’s Death

Bob Hearts Abishola paid tribute to Naumann in their season 2 premiere on November 16. The exact nature and details of her death are not known yet.

Her loved ones created a Facebook page in her memory with the first post on June 2. She passed away sometime in late May and early June 2020. Naumann would have celebrated her 43rd birthday in the same month, on June 25th.

There is speculation that Naumann died in a car accident. However, there’s no confirmation about the cause of death.

The memorial Facebook page thanked the people at Bob Hearts Abishola for paying tribute to her.