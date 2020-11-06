Who Is David Mack? Is He Steve Kornacki’s Husband?

While journalists across the country have been working tirelessly on election coverage, MSNBC’s Steve Kornacki is doing a little bit extra. Viewers, including Chrissy Teigen, are awestruck and dumbstruck that Kornacki has been on their TV screens since November 3 with very little reprieve. And when another journalist, David Mack, asked when his “husband” Steve would come back home, the Internet was in chaos.

Kornacki’s fans think they’ve finally found out who the numbers-crazy anchor is dating after prolonged speculation about his romantic life. But unfortunately, we still have a long wait before we find out if Steve Kornacki is dating anyone, because David Mack is not Kornacki’s husband. In fact, the BuzzFeed journalist successfully fooled the Twitterverse.

David Mack’s Family

David Mack hails from New South Wales, Australia, and currently lives in New York City. David is the middle of three sons born to Philip Charles Tomlinson Mack and his ex-wife, Julie.

Philip Mack, who founded The Mainmark Group in Australia, passed away in 2019. He is survived by his sons, Robert, David and Ian, and his wife, Tanakorn Meaw.

David has often posted heartfelt tributes to his father. His brothers also often feature on his social media.

David Mack’s Career

David Mack graduated from the Sydney Church of England Grammar School in 2005. He was pursuing dual bachelor’s degrees at the University of Sydney from 2007 to 2012.

Mack earned his LLB with first class honors, and also spent a semester studying law at Sciences Po in Paris, France.

At the same time he was completing his BA in communication studies, he served as the editor of the university publication, Honi Soit.

Mack’s professional career began in 2010, as a producer and journalist at the Australian Broadcasting Corporation. He was a newsreader for a year before he came to Washington, D.C. as the network’s producer at the North America Bureau.

He was in D.C. for a few months before joining BuzzFeed in 2014. Mack now lives in the Big Apple, and is the site’s deputy director of breaking news.

David Mack’s Relationship

The journalist was one of many on social media who were reeling from Steve Kornacki’s unbreakable election analysis that began on November 3. Viewers, social media users, and Chrissy Teigen were surprised, and so were Kornacki’s colleagues, who joked that the analyst was forcibly removed from the building.

So as the Twitterverse was wondering when Kornacki would go to bed, Mack tweeted, “when will my husband, steve kornacki, return from war [sic].” In less than a day, the tweet garnered more than 5,000 likes.

Twitter users were convinced that David Mack is Steve Kornacki’s husband. Someone even sent a concern-filled DM to Mack, which he showed to followers in follow-up tweets.

Mack had successfully made everyone think that Kornacki has gone public with his relationship. In truth, Kornacki’s love life is still a mystery to Kornacki nation.

David Mack and Steve Kornacki are not together. Mack is, in fact, in a relationship with one Michael Bauer. His partner is frequently visible on his Instagram, especially from their travels together.

