About Brooke Schofield Age 23 Years Birth November 27, 1997 California Alumni Corona Del Sol High School, University of Arizona Acted in Hook, Line, Sinker Leave Him in the Dust

Brooke Schofield is the subject of online hate at the moment because Tana Mongeau’s fans believe she betrayed the social media star. Mongeau’s latest YouTube video claims one of her exes cheated on her with her unidentified best friend. Although no real persons were explicitly named, many concluded that the friend is Brooke Schofield. Who is Brooke Schofield? Mongeau’s supposed friend had something to say about all the allegations.

Brooke Schofield’s TikTok Career

California native Brooke Schofield was born on November 26, 1997. After graduating from Corona Del Sol High School in 2015, she attended the University of Arizona.

Her fame comes from TikTok and her friendship with fellow influencer, Tana Mongeau (which is obviously on the rocks at the moment). But her most viral moment came earlier this year.

Advertisement

Schofield once worked as a hostess at a famous restaurant in Los Angeles and attended to many celebrity diners on the job. Inspired by another TikTok user’s celebrity diner experience, Brooke shared a TikTok video in August rating the celebrities she met in the restaurant.

She recalled the dining habits of Kylie Jenner, Drake, Hailey and Justin Bieber, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Sheri Easterling, among others.

Jenner, Drake, and the Biebers were among those who got high scores from Schofield. Easterling, Addison Rae’s mother, was called out for her alleged entitled behavior towards restaurant staff.

Schofield also dabbled in a bit of acting with the 2019 productions Hook, Line, Sinker and Leave Him in the Dust. But TikTok is her big earner, where she has over 80.7K followers and makes an estimated $50.00 to $80.00 per sponsored post.

Brooke Schofield’s Response to Tana Mongeau’s Allegations

Tana Mongeau’s latest video details the story of one of her exes cheating on her with her best friend. She uses fake names, such as “Mindy” for the best friend, while avoiding explicitly stating who the people are.

Advertisement

But Mongeau’s fans have played sleuths to figure out who the people are. While there is speculation between Mod Sun and Josh Grekin among Mongeau’s exes, the Internet is pretty sure that “Mindy” is Brooke Schofield.

Advertisement

Schofield and Mongeau’s friendship certainly seemed without issues at Mongeau’s birthday in June. But somehow, things have gone downhill in December.

There is no confirmation that Schofield hooked up with Mongeau’s boyfriend. But that hasn’t stopped social media users from flooding her comments section with shouts of “Mindy.”

Schofield isn’t here for the allegations, either. In a series of TikTok videos, she denied that she cheated with Tana’s ex.

Advertisement

“When the entire internet is attacking you for having seggs with someone u absolutely DID NOT and the person accusing you ‘won’t release’ the imaginary security footage [sic]” was written in the clip featuring Schofield. She is moving to OMC’s “How Bizarre,” which is essentially what her response to the whole situation is.

Schofield has people coming to her defense claiming she is not the alleged “Mindy.” We will just have to wait and see how this drama pans out.