|About Ali Kenza Tabrizi
|Age
|27 Years
|Birth
|October 8, 1993 United Kingdom
|Spouse
|Lucy Manning (Lucy Tabrizi) 25th Jun 2019 - now
|Children
|River Tabrizi
|Siblings
|Shantanna Tabrizi, Trinity Tabrizi, Arianne Tabrizi
|Parents
|Saeed Tabrizi, Shaine Tabrizi
|Owns
|Ikiru Media, Disrupt Studios
|TV Programs
|Vegan 2018
|Cowspiracy
|Seaspiracy
Netflix is unraveling the damage humankind does to marine life in the newest documentary, Seaspiracy. The team that bought 2014’s Cowspiracy is back for this new show, including Ali Tabrizi. The filmmaker has turned his passion into his medium, bringing viewers groundbreaking documentaries highlighting the necessity of environmentalism. His new work has people asking who Ali Tabrizi is. So, we have all the details on this rising filmmaker here.
Ali Tabrizi’s Family
Ali Tabrizi was born on October 8, 1993 to Saeed and Shaine Tabrizi. Saeed is from Iran and is a resident of the United Kingdom, while Shaine (nee Vorpe) is a native of Ramsgate.
Ali is one of four children including his sisters, Shantanna, Trinity, and Arianne. They inherit their father’s Iranian ancestry.
The family is entirely vegan. Shaine Tabrizi also has her own business, Better Cakes By Shaine, which makes custom vegan cakes in Kent.
Ali Tabrizi’s Career
Ali Tabrizi and his siblings were raised vegan, and are passionate environmentalists. Information on his education and career is scarce, but ecology and veganism are at the heart of his career.
Together with his girlfriend-turned-wife, Tabrizi founded and operated Ikiru Media and Disrupt Studios, under which they produce their documentaries. He has a podcast under Disrupt Studios about environmentalism.
He first covered the benefits of the ever-growing vegan movement in his documentary Vegan, in 2018. Ali and Lucy Tabrizi had previously worked with Kip Anderson on another Netflix documentary, Cowspiracy (2014).
Kip Anderson enlisted Tabrizi and his team again for Seaspiracy, with Netflix signing them for the upcoming documentary in 2016. Tabrizi is the director and also features in the film.
Ali Tabrizi’s Wife and Kids
Ali Tabrizi married Lucy Manning on June 25, 2019. They are parents to a son, River.
Lucy Tabrizi is a cinematographer who worked on Seaspiracy and also features in it with her husband. She hails from Queensland, Australia, where she studied accounting, architecture, and law. She initially worked regular office jobs before switching gears to cinematography.
Lucy also grew up in an environmentally conscious family. Her mother, Julie Manning, is an artist and poet who uses her platform to bring attention to the conservation of animals.