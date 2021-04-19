Discovery+ premieres a different spin-off to the Food Network’s Chopped on April 20. Chopped 420 is similar to the hit show except that the contestants will be making cannabis-infused dishes. The show features professional chefs with years of experience. We introduce who the contestants on Chopped 420 are.

1.Victor Aguilera

Who Is Victor Aguilera?

Victor Aguilera was born in Venezuela and based in Florida, USA. He graduated from Hollywood Hills High School in 2007.

Background

Aguilera started in the culinary business at local restaurants right after graduation while also studying the culinary arts, hospitality administration and management at McFatter Technical College. He rose to junior sous chef in 2013 and senior sous chef in 2015 while working at Fort Lauderdale-based restaurants.

He settled in San Francisco, California in 2016 where he was the lead line cook for Pinterest. A year later he got his first position as executive chef at Marina’s Sabrosa. He was the executive chef at The Brixton in 2019.

Where Is He Now?

Chef Aguilera had multiple roles at San Francisco’s Pared since 2016. He was with the restaurant till November 2020.

Currently he is the owner and chef of Arepas En Bici, a restaurant he founded in San Francisco in April 2020. It is a Venezuelan restaurant that offers vegan and gluten-free dishes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🆂🅸🆁🅴🅽 (@thc.siren)

2.Emily Oyer

Who Is Emily Oyer?

Chef Emilyy Oyer comes from Virginia Beach. She began cooking while helping her family in the kitchen as a child.

Oyer identifies as gay and a staunch advocate for mental health. She hopes through the show that the culinary business will see not only women but also LGBTQ+ people deserve to be promoted to executive chef.

Background

Emily Oyer went from poorly made “pot brownies” as a teen to studying at The Culinary Institute of Virginia and then a baker training under many chefs. One of her better known jobs was at The Bakehouse in Chelsea famous for Oyer’s artisan breads.

Where Is She Now?

Chef Emily is currently in Aspen, Colorado where she is a chef at Jimmy’s American Restaurant and Bar. She specialises in creating cannabis infused recipes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emily Oyer (@chefemilyoyer)

3.Brandin LaShea

Who Is Brandin LaShea?

Brandin LaShea is of course popular for her show, Pot Pie, that aired from 2016 to 2018. The California born and raised chef was also a model who worked with designers and featured in magazines like Marie Claire.

Background

LaShea’s passion for cooking began when she was six and helping her mother and grandmother at baking. She took cooking classes as a child before graduating high school and enrolling at the famous Le Cordon Bleu.

She graduated from culinary school at the top of her class. She then worked at Nobu and later hosted Pot Pie on the PROHBTD network.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🐝 Brandin LàShea (@brandinlashea)

4. Mychal Pride

Who Is Mychal Pride?

Mychal Pride is from California and currently based in Las Vegas, Nevada. The graduate of Le Cordon Blew Paris is a private chef and is often hired for catering services.

5. Wendy Zeng

Who Is Wendy Zeng?

Chef Wendy Zeng comes from Chengdu in China and is one of the few pioneering chefs of Sichuan cuisine in the US.

Background

Zeng learned cooking Sichuan cuisine as a child with her grandfather. As a professional chef, she adds the flavor of Memphis, Tennessee – where she grew up – to her menu.

Zeng runs a catering business in East L.A. She cooks up the meals in the backyard of her house and also hosts pop-up classes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wendy Zeng (@wenyerhungry)

6. Chris Binotto

Who Is Chris Binotto?

Hailing from Detroit, Michigan, Chef Chris Binotto has a family steeped in the culinary arts. His mother, Tanis Clark was the Food and Beverage Director for Disneyland Hotel and his father Maurizio Binotto has been the Executive Chef of Warner Brother Studios for over two decades.

Background

Binotto trained under Chef Jimmy Schmidt at the Rattlesnake Club before working in California and Chicago. He has worked with famous chefs and helped expand the Beetle House NYC.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chris Binotto (@chef_binotto)

7. Solomon Johnson

Who Is Solomon Johnson?

Solomon Johnson got his start at the Art Institute of Philadelphia. After a stint with Starr Restaurants, he moved to Oakland, California in 2013 and worked at the Bluestem Brasserie before starting his own catering company.

Where Is He Now?

Johnson is still based in California. He is an independent consultant for restaurants and catering companies. He also hosts cooking classes for kids.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chef Solomon Johnson (@chef_swoop)

8. Derek Simcik

Who Is Derek Simcik?

Simcik is based in Seattle, Washington and is a graduate of the Art Institute of Washington.

Background

Chef Simcik has worked as line cook and a pastry chef at restaurants. He has also been an executive chef among other roles at Kimpton Hotels and Restaurants for a decade and almost two years at Hyaatt.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Derek Simcik (@chef_derek83)

9. Maverick Kelly

Who Is Maverick Kelly?

Aaronique “Maverick” Kelly is from L.A. and is an androgynous model, chef, food stylist, and caterer among other things. A former basketball player, she played in college and graduated with a BS in computer science from Tennessee State University.

Background

Like her fellow contestants, Maverick’s culinary journey began with her family. She worked in multiple industries before returning to culinary arts.

While gaining recognition as a food stylist and chef, she developed her own line of cannabis infused products. Mav Sauce and Mav Snacks launched in 2018.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maverick (@chef_maverick)

10. Jarod “Roilty” Farina

Who Is Jarod Farina?

Jarod “Roilty” Farina hails from South Florida and is often called on broadcasts by NBC News and others. He’s also featured on Bravo’s Southern Charm.