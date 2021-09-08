What Happened to Kelly Bates? The Veteran Meteorologist Leaves NBC 10

Veteran meteorologist, Kelly Bates, announced that she is leaving NBC 10. But Rhode Islanders are far from taking this news well. The weatherwoman’s longtime viewers have made no secret of their displeasure with WJAR for their alleged disservice to Bates. They want to know what happened to Kelly Bates and if she left the station herself or if they ousted her out. Moreover they want to know where is she heading to next or her future plans. Bates provided some answers on her official social media.

Kelly Bates Exits NBC 10

Massachusetts native, Kelly Bates graduated from Lyndon State College with a BS in communications and meteorology in 1995. She began her career the following year, doing weather broadcasts in multiple markets.

Kelly Bates came to Rhode Island in 2000, first at Providence’s WLNE. She joined Storm Team 10 at WJAR in 2004.

Bates is an Emmy-nominated weatherwoman and Rhode Islanders voted her as the Best Female Meteorologist in 2013. So it came as a surprise when this popular weatherwoman announced she is leaving WJAR.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelly Bates (@kelly_bates_weather)

Kelly Bates announced on social media that August 7 was her last day on air at WJAR. She expressed her gratitude to her colleagues and viewers in the initial statement.

While responding to the many messages and well-wishers, Bates revealed that the station allegedly decided to not renew her contract. Moreover, she said that she has no future plans yet as her departure from WJAR wasn’t planned and she doesn’t believe any other station would employ a weatherwoman at her age.

Not only NBC 10 viewers, but also Bates’ colleagues seemed surprised at her departure. Her fans on social media expressed their displeasure with the station’s decision to let her go.

Rhode Island natives have felt that NBC 10 hasn’t been fair to Bates for a long time. They were first upset that she wasn’t promoted to replace Gary Ley when he retired as the chief meteorologist in 2015.

Now fans are furious that they didn’t extend Bates’ contract. Some have been sending emails to the station and shared the exchange on Twitter. One of the email responses claims that it was Bates who decided to not renew her contract.

So friends. This is it. I wanted to let you know that I am no longer employed by NBC10 Thank you for everything over the nearly 20 years of having the privilege of being a trusted person in the community. It has been one hell of a ride! — Kelly Bates (@NBC10_Kelly) September 7, 2021 Advertisement

Her supporters still aren’t accepting this decision though. There’s an online petition demanding that NBC 10 rehires Kelly Bates with due respect. As of this writing, the petition has almost 1300 signatures.