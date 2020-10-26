Tyler Lockett Net Worth: How Rich Is the Seattle Seahawks Player?

*Disclaimer: The estimated net worth numbers are based on our research done on the Internet and are for entertainment purposes only. We do not guarantee the accuracy of these numbers.

Tyler Lockett's Estimated Net Worth: $29.0 Million

About Tyler Lockett Age 28 Years Birth September 28, 1992 Gender Male Parents Kevin Lockett Alumni Booker T. Washington High School, Kansas State University Works For Seattle Seahawks

Tyler Lockett is a wide receiver who the Seattle Seahawks believe is worthy of investing in. That’s why they are giving this talented speedster a contract he deserves. Thanks to the value he brings to the Seahawks’ game, Tyler Lockett has earned an estimated net worth of $29.0 million from his NFL career alone. And his contract is only going to add to his wealth in the coming years.

Tyler Lockett’s Contracts

Tyler Lockett was born on September 28, 1992 to the former NFL wide receiver Kevin Lockett. So the talent on the gridiron runs in his blood.

The Oklahoma native was a star prospect at Booker T. Washington High School in Tulsa. His skills earned him an athletic scholarship to Kansas State University, his father’s alma mater.

A phenomenal collegiate career got him selected by the Seattle Seahawks in the 2015 NFL Draft. Details of his rookie contract are not available.

As Lockett moved from a rookie to a player with amazing professional stats, the Seahawks saw a bankable athlete in him. So in August 2018, they signed a three-year contract extension with him.

The contract is worth a whopping $31.8 million and would keep him with the team until 2022. A $9.0 million signing bonus was part of the contract. Along with a guaranteed $14.9 million, he has an increasing salary until 2022.

Tyler Lockett’s Salary

When Tyler Lockett was signed to the NFL in 2015, his total salary was approximately $1.4 million. That included $435,000 as salary and $786,751 as a signing bonus.

The following two seasons earned him a salary of $580,000 and $695,000, respectively. But with every season, the Seahawks saw the advantage in keeping Lockett on their roster and offered him a contract extension.

Per his current contract, Lockett earned $11.0 million in 2018, combining his signing bonus and $2.0 million salary. His earnings in 2019 were $5.5 million and his 2020 paycheck gets a nice boost to $10.0 million.

Lockett’s entire career earnings total $29.19 million over six seasons. He is expected to earn another $10.0 million in 2021.

Tyler Lockett’s House

A hard-earned contract is perhaps the boost Lockett needed to set up base near the Seahawks’ home. He dropped some serious millions on a house in 2019.

Lockett purchased a new construction in Sammamish, Washington for $1.97 million. The house spans 4,572 square feet, and has five bedrooms and 4.75 bathrooms.