Sophie Scott Wiki: Facts about Mac Jones’ Girlfriend

About Sophie Scott Age 22 Years Birth September 2, 1999 St. Louis, Missouri Gender Female Siblings Sydney Scott, Sammie Scott Parents Shane Scott, Nichelle Stegmeyer Scott Alumni Kirkwood High School, University of Alabama Dating Mac Jones

The New England Patriots’ new quarterback, Mac Jones, is projected to be an NFL star very soon. Not only does he have the attention of football analysts and fans, but also curiosity about his personal life. Many social media users have asked if Mac Jones is dating and who is his girlfriend. If you are a fan of Crimson Tide football and have followed Jones’ career since then, you’d know Sophie Scott. She has been with her quarterback beau through his transition from collegiate to professional football and continues to be his cheerleader and biggest support. Mac Jones’ girlfriend is certainly worth the attention in this Sophie Scott wiki.

Sophie Scott’s Family

Sophie Scott and her sisters, Sydney and Sammie, were born on September 2, 1999. That’s right, Sophie is a triplet.

The sisters hail from St. Louis, Missouri where their family is still based. Their parents, Shane Scott and Nichelle Stegmeyer Scott are separated.

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sophie Scott 🤍 (@sophiescott9)

Their father, Shane Scott, is the founder and CEO of Concierge Testing Solutions. Their mother, Nichelle Stegmeyer Scott, is a kindergarten teacher.

Advertisement

The supposed eldest of the triplets, Sydney Scott, is a student at the University of Missouri. The middle sister, Sammie Scott, is based in Denver, Colorado.

Advertisement

Sophie Scott’s Education and Career

Sophie and her sisters attended Kirkwood High School. After graduating in 2018, Sophie attended the University of Alabama where she majored in kinesiology and exercise science. She graduated in December 2020, after two and a half years.

View this post on Instagram Advertisement A post shared by Sophie Scott 🤍 (@sophiescott9)

While still in high school, Scott did a marketing internship helping promote her school’s athletic program. In 2019, she did a sports medicine internship with the Crimson Tide football team. She was also a PT/OT aid at the university’s orthpedic clinic and spine center.

Advertisement

It’s unclear if Scott works in sports medicine currently. However, she’s found social media fame with over 45.8k followers and multiple sponsored posts.

Sophie Scott and Mac Jones’ Relationship

Florida native, Mac Jones played quarterback for the University of Alabama football team. Shortly after her internship with the Crimson Tide football team, Sophie Scott and Mac Jones made their relationship Instagram official in September 2019.

While Scott graduated early, Jones decided to forego his senior season to enter the 2021 NFL draft. The New England Patriots selected him and signed him on a four-year rookie contract worth $15.6 million.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sophie Scott 🤍 (@sophiescott9)

Now Sophie Scott also lives the NFL WAG life. Not only was she by his side during the draft, she also moved to Massachusetts with Jones. On top of that, she helped him learn the Patriots playbook before his big debut. Fans are definitely giving her credit for Jones’ impressive play.