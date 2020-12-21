Simon Guobadia Wiki: Age, Net Worth, Family and Facts about New “RHOA” Star, Falynn Guobadia’s Husband

About Simon Iyore Guobadia Age 56 Years Birth June 2, 1964 Georgia Spouse Falynn Guobadia 14th June 2019 Children Quentin Guobadia, Benjamin, Christian, Ximena Siblings Mary Awo-Osagie Owns SIMCOL Group, SIMCOl Petroleum, KLC Petroleum Alumni Loyola College, University of the District, Columbia

Atlanta may be welcoming a new Real Housewife when season 13 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta premieres. Falynn Guobadia was reportedly spotted filming for the upcoming season, which has got the Internet’s attention. People want to know not only about the socialite, but also about who she is married to. Simon Guobadia touts himself as the loyal husband of Falynn, his wife of over a year. They raise a blended family together and are active in philanthropy and multiple businesses. This Simon Guobadia wiki serves as a primer on the man married to RHOA’s latest addition.

Simon Guobadia’s Career

Simon Iyore Guobadia was born on June 2, 1964 and is a native of Georgia. He has at least one sister, Mary Awo-Osagie.

Guobadia attended Loyola College Ibadan in Nigeria, and later studied accounting at the University of the District of Columbia. He graduated in 1993 with a BBA in accounting.

He was a tax manager at Deloitte in Atlanta from 2004 to 2006. While he has been a certified accountant for years, he’s also transitioned into the role of an entrepreneur.

Guobadia is a businessman, restaurateur, and entertainment producer. He is credited as an executive producer on Son of the South (2020), Kill (2019), Ken Ford Live from the Buckhead Theater (2013), and Jail Dogs (2013).

Guobadia is the owner and CEO of the SIMCOL Group, KLC Petroleum, and SIMCOL Petroleum. He also ran a restaurant, Simon’s.

Simon Guobadia’s Net Worth

There’s not enough information to estimate Simon Guobadia’s net worth. However, his financial history has had its ups and downs.

Guobadia’s eponymous restaurant in Midtown opened in 2017, but suffered during the pandemic and shuttered in May 2020. He also operated Time and Buckhead Bottle Bar (aka Bottle Bar), which closed in 2014. He helped open American Cut at The Shops Buckhead Atlanta in 2016, as well.

Documents show that Guobadia’s SIMCOL Restaurant Concepts LLC filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in 2014. The filings revealed that Guobadia put well over $3.8 million into the operations of Bottle Bar from 2012 to 2014.

Though running his businesses hasn’t been easy, Simon’s Instagram makes it seem that nothing has dented his wealth. The philanthropist and investor boasts swanky cars, luxurious hobbies, a private jet, and a massive house among other things.

The Guobadia family’s house is worth an estimated $468,800. His garage boasts a Ferrari and a Rolls Royce among other vehicles.

Simon and Falynn Guobadia’s Relationship

Simon Guobadia married Falynn on June 14, 2019 in Atlanta. They were both married before, and this is the second marriage for both.

Both have children from previous relationships. Collectively, Simon and Falynn are parents to at least seven children.

The eldest of the group is Quentin Guobadia (born on February 22, 1996). He graduated from Hofstra University with a BA in film studies in 2020.

It appears Quentin wasn’t the only Guobadia college graduate in 2020. Simon took to Facebook in June to congratulate daughter Nicole Guobadia, who graduated from the University of Washington with a BS in computer science.

Simon also has two younger sons, Benjamin and Christian. Falynn also has two sons. The youngest daughter of their blended family is Ximena, who was born in 2012.