Sarah Beth Glaze Age 48 Years Birth November 22, 1972 Tennessee Gender Female Spouse Chris B. Miller

Netflix is feeding our hunger for more realty business and wedding planning shows with their newest offering, Marriage or Mortgage. Leading this show is realtor Nichole Holmes and wedding planner Sarah Miller. We’re sure to fall in love with this duo, as we always do with the reality TV stars that make dreams a reality. But to give you a taste of what wedding planning will go on, we have this Sarah Miller wiki with all the details on the Netflix debutante.

Sarah Miller’s Family

Born Sarah Fogarty on May 12, she is a native of Atlanta, Georgia. Sarah lived in Atlanta along with her mother, Sandi Fogarty, and her brother, Joe Fogarty.

Sarah’s mother Sandi works as an interior designer at a home furnishings store in the metro Atlanta area. Her brother Joe lives in Charlotte, North Carolina, where he works as a sales rep for a nutritional supplement company.

He shares three children with his wife, Kristie.

Sarah Miller’s Career

Miller is the founder of Southern Vine Co. based in Nashville. Her company provides wedding planning and interior designing services.

Miller’s past clients have all kinds of praise for her wedding organization abilities. Her profile on The Knot comes highly recommended.

Her skills are exactly what make her the perfect partner for Nichole Holmes and a great addition to Netflix’s Marriage or Mortgage. Miller and Holmes will help engaged couples make both their dream wedding and dream home a reality—all within their budget.

Sarah Miller’s Husband and Kids

Sarah Miller is married to one Chris B. Miller. They are parents to a son and daughter who occasionally feature on the parents’ social media profiles.

While Chris is not very active on social media, he has shown immense love for his wife and kids on it. He has promoted Southern Vine Co. occasionally and is proud of his wife’s achievements.