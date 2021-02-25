Robyn Kincaid Wiki: Facts about the Transgender Activist

About Robyn Kincaid Known As Robin Welch, Bob Kincaid Age 58 Years Birth January 31, 1963 Alabama Gender Female Spouse Agnes Kincaid 1st May 1994 - now Children Lauralye, Margaret, Robin Parents Kenneth Lee Welch, Margaret Welch Address West Virginia Job Radio host Owns Head On Alumni Bradshaw High School, Westminster MO, West Virginia University, Westminster College Works For Head On Radio Network (HORN) as COO Worked for Coal River Mountain Watch (2006-11)

Chris Hayes had a guest on the latest broadcast of All In who may be familiar. Robyn Kincaid appeared on the MSNBC show where her views impressed social media users. The transgender activist is a radio host who has been supportive of liberal views for decades while living in the heart of a conservative region. Kincaid and her family have been vocal about their activism through her radio show and social profiles. But those who were introduced to her on All In for the first time want to know more about Kincaid. So we compiled all the details on this activist in Robyn Kincaid’s wiki.

Robyn Kincaid’s Family

Robyn Kincaid/Robin Welch was born on January 31, 1963 and originally hails from Alabama. He settled in rural West Virginia years ago with his wife and kids. He is one of five children born to Kenneth Lee Welch and Margaret Welch.

Robyn’s father, Kenneth Welch was a military veteran, coal mine, and furnace operator. He passed away in 2007, leaving behind his wife, Margaret, daughters Joy Franks; Linda Welch; and Rose Smith, alongside Robin Welch, their respective spouses and children.

Robyn Kincaid is married to one Agnes Kincaid since May 1, 1994. They have three adult children, Lauralye; Margaret; and Robin.

Robyn Kincaid’s Transition

Robin Welch, who went by Bob Kincaid, completed her transition on September 15, 2020. Kincaid has shared pictures of her transition with her social media followers occasionally.

Robyn’s pronouns are she/her. LGBTQ+ advocacy and liberal views have been at the heart of her activism long before her transition.

Robyn Kincaid’s Career

Kincaid attended Bradshaw High School, Westminster MO, and West Virginia University. She graduated from Westminster College in 1983 with a degree English, theater and anthropology.

In 2005 she launched her radio show, Head On, to broadcast and advocate for liberal values. While Kincaid is the COO of the Head On Radio Network (HORN), her wife Agnes is the producer.

Former nurse Agnes answers calls, schedules interviews, plans and plays the music, and handles most of the technical stuff. Their children also worked on the show.

The family and employees working on Hold On don’t make money for themselves or seek donations. They do however accept contributions towards new equipment.

Kincaid also served as the president of the board of directors at Coal River Mountain Watch from 2006 to 2011. His social media profiles also have sponsored posts which may be additional revenue to Kincaid.