Find Out Which Radio Hosts Have Been Affected by Cox Media Group Layoffs

Cox Media Group has laid off a number of on and off air talents from radio stations at the end of September 2021. The rolling layoffs have seen some popular hosts go and changes in programming lineup at Cox-owned radio stations in Georgia, Florida, Texas, Massachusetts and more. This reduction in workforce initiative comes after the Cox Media Group was brought over. Find out which of your favorite on-air personalities are going here.

Cox Media Group Lays Off Staff Following Acquisition

Atlanta-based Cox Enterprises was renamed to Cox Media Group after the New York private equity titan, Apollo Global Management Inc. began acquiring it’s stations in 2019. Cox operates 57 stations in 20 markets.

Apollo seeks to acquire TEGNA and expand its empire leading to several changes in staff and programming at Cox radio stations. Many radio stations across the country have seen shows getting cancelled. In September, radio hosts and off-air staff have been laid off.

Advertisement

Among the on-air hosts, Cox Media veterans have also been let go. For instance, WBLI’s program director of two decades, Jeremy Rice is among the laid off employees.

Clarence Natto, who was a program director at two Jacksonville stations, was also let go. Dave Campbell will no longer be program director and music director WCFB in Orlando.

Jill Strada exits Cox Miami as director of operations. Additionally, Jared Rey will no longer be a producer at San Antonio’s KISS FM.

Following is a list of on-air personalities that were laid off by Cox Media Group.

Soul Brother Kevin

Soul Brother Kevin hosted The Soul Brother Kevin Show or SBK Live on 102.5 The Bone WHPT. But the show and the comedian are no longer part of the station. On Twitter, Kevin thanked Tampa and hinted at returning to Orlando.

Advertisement

Ken “Gus” August

Ken August hosted the mornings at Classic Rock 103.3 The Eagles. His three year run at KJSR Tulsa came to an end in September.

Advertisement

Randy Bonillas

San Antonio residents were entertained by Randy Bonillas on afternoons at Rock 99.5 KIIS FM. His fellow 99.5 colleagues, Chris Sifuentes and Jill Munroe have shifted to new timeslots to replace Bonillas.

Matt Holiday

Former WBLI personality, Matt Holiday moved to Orlando this year and was promoted to full-time afternoon on-air talent at WPYO in April after DJ Nailz’s exit. However, Holiday departs Power 95.3 after only five months on the job.

Trina and Trick Daddy

Rap duo Trina and Trick Daddy joined Miami’s 99 Jamz in January 2020. Much to their fans’ disappointment, the show has been cancelled. While neither have directly commented on the cancellation, Trina made a series of cryptic Instagram stories.

Advertisement

Kimmy B. and Al Pizzle

Miami’s WFLC was bringing back its Hits 97.3 format with a new lineup including radio veterans Kimmy B. and Al Pizzle. However, the duo was laid off along with Jill Strada and the station is teasing another change. Pizzle broke the news on his social media and Kimmy is showing a positive attitude on Instagram too.

MJ Parisi

106.1 WBLI Long Island NY saw major changes in staff in September. Dana “MJ” Parisi is no longer part of Syke & MJ in the Morning while Syke remains. Parisi broke the news and thanked all her listeners on Instagram.

Ted Lindner

WBAB’s veteran traffic reporter, Ted Lindner was let go by the Long Island station. Lindner has not responded on the firing.

Advertisement

Dan Gallo and Chuck Akers

After 14 years with “Country Legends 97.1” KTHT Houston, Dan Gallo and Chuck Akers were pulled off air on September 30. Gallo confirmed the news to the media and said there’s no hard feelings.

Ray Caputo

Ray Caputo was an anchor and true crime reporter at WDBO Orlando for over a decade. He hasn’t responded to his exit from the station but is active on social media.

Darrell Moody

Caputo’s colleague, Darrell Moody was also removed from WDBO’s lineup. His last day on air was September 18.

Tony Marino

Tony Marino will no longer be hosting Orlando’s Evening News on WDBO. The 30-year radio veteran said on social media that this was the third layoff of his career and he’s far from stopping.

Hildi Brooks

Hildi Brooks was the director of programming and afternoon host at Orlando’s 98.9 WMMO since 2011 and a Cox Media personality since 2001. She hasn’t been active on Facebook since the news of her firing surfaced.

Natalie Rae

Georgia native, Natalie Rae had started at Your Georgia Country 106.1 WNGC in January. She will no longer be hosting weeknights at the station.

Alichia Cruz

Alichia Angeles Cruz made a tongue-in-cheek post regarding her exit from Georgia’s AC “Magic 102.1” WGMG. Her fans are nonetheless excited for what she’d do in the future.