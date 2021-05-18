Rachel Sklar Wiki: Facts about Erik Griffin’s Girlfriend

About Rachel Greta Sklar Age 32 Years Birth March 1, 1989 California Gender Female Siblings Michael Sklar, David Sklar Parents Jordana Sklar, Kenneth Sklar Nationality American Job Modeling Alumni Hart High School, Stevens Institute of Technology, and College of the Canyons, California State University Dating Erik Griffin since early 2020

Comedian Erik Griffin’s podcast is one of the entertaining hours of the week we look forward to. A few times, he narrates a story or two about his girlfriend and they are often hilarious. His recent story about getting locked out of the house has his fans asking who Erik Griffin’s girlfriend is. Rachel Sklar began appearing in his social media pages and they strike as a cute couple to his followers. Besides beautiful, Sklar is hardworking and breaking stereotypes of the model world. She’s someone worth the attention in this Rachel Sklar wiki.

Rachel Sklar’s Family

Rachel Greta Sklar was born on March 1, 1989 and is a native of California. She is one of three children born to Jordana and Kenneth Sklar.

Jordana Sklar’s father, Wolford Swimmer, was a military veteran and an author on a book on the Monaghan Murder mystery.

Advertisement

Rachel’s brothers, Michael and David occasionally appear on her Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rachel Sklar (@rachel_sklar)

Advertisement

Rachel Sklar’s Career

The former cheerleader graduated from Hart High School in 2007. According to her Linkedin, she has studied at Purdue, Stevens Institute of Technology, and College of the Canyons. She has a BS in mechanical engineering from California State University – Northridge in 2012.

Advertisement

Modelling had been Sklar’s calling since she was a child. She loved dressing up and being in front of the camera which saw her signing with an agency in her teens.

“I was 5’9” at 15 years old when I signed a contract with LA Model Management. After high school, I went to college & took a break from modeling. At 25 years old, I was 5’11” & was still determined to be a model. I went back to LA Model Management & signed a new contract,” she said.

Advertisement View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rachel Sklar (@rachel_sklar)

Advertisement

She has endured and smiled through a lot of criticism and made it in the modelling industry. Apart from that, she has worked as a lifeguard, salesperson, mechanic, store manager, and office assistant among many things.

Rachel Sklar and Erik Griffin

Comedian Erik Griffin has been dating model, Rachel Sklar at least since early 2020. They begin featuring in each other’s social media around that time.

Sklar has been mentioned and appeared on Griffin’s YouTube channel and podcast many times. She has a Valentines and New York’s vlogs on her YouTube channel which also has Griffin featuring.