Rachel Sklar Wiki: Facts about Erik Griffin’s Girlfriend

|About Rachel Greta Sklar
|Age
|32 Years
|Birth
|March 1, 1989 California
|Gender
|Female
|Siblings
|Michael Sklar, David Sklar
|Parents
|Jordana Sklar, Kenneth Sklar
|Nationality
|American
|Job
|Modeling
|Alumni
|Hart High School, Stevens Institute of Technology, and College of the Canyons, California State University
|Dating
|Erik Griffin since early 2020
Comedian Erik Griffin’s podcast is one of the entertaining hours of the week we look forward to. A few times, he narrates a story or two about his girlfriend and they are often hilarious. His recent story about getting locked out of the house has his fans asking who Erik Griffin’s girlfriend is. Rachel Sklar began appearing in his social media pages and they strike as a cute couple to his followers. Besides beautiful, Sklar is hardworking and breaking stereotypes of the model world. She’s someone worth the attention in this Rachel Sklar wiki.
Rachel Sklar’s Family
Rachel Greta Sklar was born on March 1, 1989 and is a native of California. She is one of three children born to Jordana and Kenneth Sklar.
Jordana Sklar’s father, Wolford Swimmer, was a military veteran and an author on a book on the Monaghan Murder mystery.
Rachel’s brothers, Michael and David occasionally appear on her Instagram.
Rachel Sklar’s Career
The former cheerleader graduated from Hart High School in 2007. According to her Linkedin, she has studied at Purdue, Stevens Institute of Technology, and College of the Canyons. She has a BS in mechanical engineering from California State University – Northridge in 2012.
Modelling had been Sklar’s calling since she was a child. She loved dressing up and being in front of the camera which saw her signing with an agency in her teens.
“I was 5’9” at 15 years old when I signed a contract with LA Model Management. After high school, I went to college & took a break from modeling. At 25 years old, I was 5’11” & was still determined to be a model. I went back to LA Model Management & signed a new contract,” she said.
She has endured and smiled through a lot of criticism and made it in the modelling industry. Apart from that, she has worked as a lifeguard, salesperson, mechanic, store manager, and office assistant among many things.
Rachel Sklar and Erik Griffin
Comedian Erik Griffin has been dating model, Rachel Sklar at least since early 2020. They begin featuring in each other’s social media around that time.
Sklar has been mentioned and appeared on Griffin’s YouTube channel and podcast many times. She has a Valentines and New York’s vlogs on her YouTube channel which also has Griffin featuring.
