About Patrick J. Cunnane Age 52 Years Birth June 26, 1968 Glenside Children Patrick Jr, Harry, Alex Siblings Terry, Chris, Will, Kimber Anne Cunnane Parents William Cunnane, Joan Cunnane Alumni Montgomery County Community College, Temple University Works For Yuba Bicycles as COO and President Worked for President, Cunnane Bicycle Company (1992-2001) CEO, Advanced Sports Inc (2001-2019)

U.S. Representative Madeleine Dean has balanced her public service work and a family life with its fair share of ups and downs. She met her husband, Patrick J. Cunnane, on the political circuit, and he’s been by her side through her political career. Now that Rep. Dean is in the public eye during Donald Trump’s impeachment trial, the attention is also on P.J. Cunnane and their family. Find out about their relationship in Patrick Cunnane’s wiki.

Patrick Cunnane’s Family

Patrick J. Cunnane was born on June 26, 1968 and hails from Pennsylvania. He is one of five children born to William and Joan Cunnane.

Patrick, or P.J. as he goes by, grew up in Glenside. His father, William Cunnane, passed away there in 2019. His mother Joan passed away in 2020.

They are survived by P.J. and his siblings Terry, Chris, and Will, as well as their spouses and children. A sister, Kimber Anne Cunnane, passed away in a traffic accident in 1989.

Patrick J. Cunnane’s Career

P.J. Cunnane attended the Montgomery County Community College and later earned his BA in history from Temple University in 1990. His LinkedIn details his career from 1992, when he stepped into the position of president of Cunnane Bicycle Company.

From 2001 to 2019, he was the CEO of Advanced Sports Inc. In December 2020, he took over as president and COO of Yuba Bicycles.

Patrick J. Cunnane and Madeleine Dean’s Children

A fresh high school graduate, Madeleine Dean had volunteered on her first campaign for Joe Hoeffel’s reelection to the state legislature (from the same district she would hold years later). It was on the campaign that she met fellow elected committee person, Patrick J. Cunnane.

Madeleine Dean and P.J. Cunnane are parents to three adult boys—Patrick Jr. (born 1988), Harry (born 1990), and Alex (born 1993). Dean and Cunnane are also grandparents.

Pat Cunnane studied journalism at the University of Miami. He was a senior writer and deputy director of messaging in the Obama administration.

Harry Cunnane is best known for his recent memoir. He battled and recovered from drug abuse back when the congresswoman was in public service. In 2012, she was about to run for state office when she found out that Harry was stealing from the family to support his addiction.

Dean and Harry penned a joint memoir, Under Our Roof: A Son’s Battle for Recovery, a Mother’s Battle for Her Son, about Harry’s decade-long recovery. The 2021 release of the book goes hand-in-hand with the release of the duo’s children book, You Are Always Loved.

