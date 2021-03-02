About Marissa Perez Age 43 Years Birth February 28, 1978 Connecticut Spouse Miguel Cardona Children Celine, Miguel Jr Siblings Natalie Parents Luis Perez, Natalia Perez Alumni Platt High School, University of New Haven Awards Miss Puerto Rico Meriden title, Miss Teen Connecticut (1995) Works For Nurturing Families Network as program manager (since 2004), Universal Healthcare Foundation as community organizer (since 2013)

The Senate confirmed Miguel Cardona as secretary of education in March 2021, bringing the attention not only on the former Connecticut education commissioner. Marissa Perez Cardona is married to the new head of the U.S. Department of Education. They have been together for two decades, and have played a major role in Connecticut’s school districts. Cardona’s new role in the Biden administration also provokes curiosity about his wife. So, we have all the details on her in Marissa Perez’s wiki.

Marissa Perez’s Family

Marissa Perez was born on February 28, 1978 to Luis and Natalia Perez. Marissa and her sister, Natalie, were raised in Connecticut. Luis and Natalia Perez are from Puerto Rico.

Miguel Cardona married Marissa Perez in 2002. They are parents to two kids, Celine and Miguel Jr. Both children attend school in Meriden where Miguel Cardona served as an assistant superintendent of schools.

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marissa (@marissalavoz)

Marissa Perez’s Education and Pageant Career

Perez applied for the Miss Teen Connecticut competition, but withdrew when she couldn’t raise the $800.00 sponsorship. But when she won the Miss Puerto Rico Meriden title, the state’s Miss Teen selection committee called her to the pageant.

Advertisement

While at Platt High School, Marissa Perez competed in and won the title of Miss Teen Connecticut in 1995. The title came with $500.00 worth of shoes, an engraved ring, and a plaque.

Advertisement

Her experiences in the Outward Bound expedition and the high school’s peer advocacy program were at the crux of her platform. Perez also impressed with her talent in singing. Her talent was honed singing songs in English and her native Spanish at the local church.

View this post on Instagram Advertisement A post shared by Marissa (@marissalavoz)

Perez went on to compete for the Miss Teen USA title in 1996. She, however, didn’t make it beyond the preliminaries.

Perez was intent on pursuing sociology in college, and was considering either Quinnipiac College or the University of New Haven. According to her Facebook page, Perez studied communications at the University of New Haven.

Advertisement

Marissa Perez’s Career

Perez continued her passion for singing and performs at events. She sings both in English and Spanish.

She also has multiple roles that complement her husband’s work in the education field. As of 2020, she works in the local school district as a family-school liaison.

Perez has been a program manager at the Nurturing Families Network since 2004 and a community organizer in the Universal Healthcare Foundation since 2013. She is also a bilingual voiceover artist.

Perez began new jobs in 2020, including working in ESPN’s international soccer department as a production assistant. She is also a community organizer in the Children’s First Initiative.