About LaTicia Maria McGee Known As LaTicia Bolden Age 40 Years Birth January 28, 1981 Michigan Children Lyathun (born 2011) Siblings Lamont Leak Parents Marie Rhodes Alumni Dominican High School Detroit, Wayne State University Engaged to Kwame Kilpatrick

2021 continues to look upwards for Kwame Kilpatrick. Following his pardon by former President, Donald Trump, the controversial ex Michigan State Representative is swearing off politics, turning to faith, and ready for marriage again. He is engaged to a former employee, LaTicia McGee, and announced that they will tie the knot this weekend. Kwame Kilpatrick’s wife-to-be keeps out of the public eye and there’s not much the former politician is willing to divulge about her. It provokes some curiosity about who LaTicia McGee is. We quell some of that curiosity here in this LaTicia McGee wiki.

LaTicia McGee’s Family

LaTicia Maria McGee, who also goes by LaTicia Bolden, was born on January 28, 1981. The Michigan native is one of two children born to Marie Rhodes. From McGee’s social media, we find out her father passed away when she was 22.

LaTicia’s brother, Lamont Leak, is currently based in Los Angeles, California where he is a television producer. His biggest credits include Ninja Warrior and The Voice.



LaTicia McGee’s Children

LaTicia McGee has a son from a previous relationship. Her son, Lyathun, was born in 2011. The child is often featured in posts by his mom, grandma, and uncle.

Kwame Kilpatrick also has three sons from his marriage to Carlita Kilpatrick. Twins, Jelani and Jalil, and the youngest Jonas, were featured in the media either because of their football skills or because of the controversial Michigan State Rep.



LaTicia McGee’s Career

After attending Dominican High School in Detroit, McGee graduated from Wayne State University. Very little is known about her career as she hasn’t been active on social media recently.

She states on her Facebook that she has been self-employed since 2011 when she founded her non-profit and serves as its creative curator. Recent reports also claim that she worked in the Detroit mayor’s office in 2002, during Kwame Kilpatrick’s first term.

LaTicia McGee and Kwame Kilpatrick’s Relationship

Contrary to all his highly-publicized scandals, Kwame Kilpatrick’s divorce from Carlita Kilpatrick in 2018 was a quiet one. Kilpatrick was pardoned on January 20, 2021, mere hours before Donald Trump was set to leave office.

Since he became a free man, Kilpatrick’s public appearances have been in local churches. In early June, he announced he is engaged to LaTicia Maria McGee but kept mum on details about her.

Recently, he announce they will wed at the Little Rock Baptist Church in Detroit on July 24, 2021. He further shared how they met.

“Latisia, I met her when she was 12 years old,” he said. “This is the thing you all should know. When I came and taught, I’m coming out of college, I get the first job I ever had and they gave me a class. And there is a little girl with a bunch of east side kids at Marcus Garvey Academy on the east side of Detroit.”

They had next to no contact after that until 2018 when she visited him in prison. They fell for each other from there and the rest is history.