Kerri Kupec Wiki: Facts about the Fox News Contributor

Jeffrey Rosen took over for William Barr after the former U.S. attorney general made a dramatic resignation in December 2020. Political watchers have a keen eye on the Department of Justice and the Office of the Attorney General. So, it’s not surprising that they are familiar with the name Kerri Kupec. As a major player in the DOJ’s Office of Public Affairs, she is often at the helm of the DOJ and the media’s interactions. Fox News viewers have seen Kupec as a panelist more than once. This Kerri Kupec wiki traces her rise in the political scene.

Kerri Kupec’s Family

Kerri Kupec was born on December 8, 1982 to William Kupec Jr. and Gail Gleason Kupec. She has a younger brother, Daniel Kupec, too. The family lived in Long Island, New York, and are now based in Virginia.

Kerri’s grandfather, William Kupec Sr., was born in New York City to Czechoslovakian immigrants. He was a World War II veteran and an educator before he passed away in February 2014.

William “Billy” Kupec Jr. battled ALS and passed away a month after his father. Kerri fondly remembers him for instilling a love of politics in her.

Kerri’s brother Daniel lives in New York with his wife and children. He is a guidance counselor in the NYC Department of Education.

Kerri Kupec’s Education

Kupec earned her bachelor’s degree in political science from CUNY Queens College in 2004. She gained expertise in the legal field for a few years afterward, including working as a summer research assistant at the Liberty University School of Law.

She served as the assistant director of the Center for Medieval Studies at Fordham University from 2007 to 2009.

During that time, she completed her MA in Medieval Studies (Law and Politics) at Fordham.

Soon after, she attended the Liberty University School of Law in Lynchburg, Virginia. She earned her JD in 2011.

Keri Kupec’s Career

Kupec’s legal career began as a law clerk to the Hon. William G. Petty in the Court of Appeals of Virginia from 2011 to 2013. Soon after, she began 2014 with the organization Alliance Defending Freedom, first as the legal communications director.

For the first half of 2018, Kupec served as the spokesperson and public affairs officer for the U.S. Department of Justice. The second half was spent as the White House spokesperson for the Kavanaugh SCOTUS confirmation.

Kupec ascended the ranks of the DOJ, ending 2018 as the principal deputy director and director of the Office of Public Affairs. Since 2019, she has been the director of communications and public affairs.

In August 2020, she added “Counselor to the Attorney General” to her duties. She was touted as Attorney General William Barr’s “right hand.” With Barr resigning in December, Kupec will work with former Deputy Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen, who succeeded the outgoing attorney general.