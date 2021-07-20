About Kelly Blanco Age 35 Years Birth September 15, 1985 Hialeah, Florida Gender Female Parents Aura Blanco, Osmar Blanco Works For NBC 6 as traffic and entertainment reporter Worked for NHL’s Florida Panthers in cheerleading squad (2005) Host for 2.0 Television (2005-10) HollyScoop TV (Miami correspondent) Weekend anchor at WQAM 560 Sports Radio (2011-13) Co-host Swept Away TV and The Rockstar Stories

Kelly Blanco is a much-loved personality in Miami, Florida, thanks to her work in the local scene. The NBC 6 reporter has been the main feature in the local media for almost two decades, including covering traffic and entertainment at the NBC affiliate. Not only Blanco is involved in the community, but her work has also earned the admiration of Miami residents on social media. She is someone worth the spotlight in this Kelly Blanco wiki.

Kelly Blanco’s Family

Kelly Blanco was born on September 15, 1985, and is a native of Hialeah, Florida. Her parents, Aura and Osmar Blanco, are based in Pembroke Pines.

Kelly Blanco’s Early Career

While Kelly Blanco has had a diverse career in the media industry, she is best known as Miami’s favorite traffic reporter. Before that, she began her career as a professional cheerleader.

She was part of the cheerleading squad for the NHL’s Florida Panthers in 2005. During that time, she served as a spokesperson for New Balance, co-hosted Swept Away TV and The Rockstar Stories, and did some citizen journalism as a General Motors correspondent.

She had a stint in entertainment reporting between 2006 and 2008. That involved red carpet coverage of the Oscars in California for Terra Networks. She also dabbled in tech vlogging.

Kelly Blanco’s Traffic and Entertainment Reporting Career

Blanco served as 2.0 Television‘s Miami host from 2005 to 2010. The show traveled all over the country and beyond to showcase the must-see food, shopping, fashion, and nightlife destinations.

In 2009, she became the Miami correspondent of HollyScoop TV. In her three years there, she covered many Super Bowl and fashion week events.

It was followed by more field reporting in entertainment for MSN for the next two years. In 2011, she was appointed weekend anchor at WQAM 560 Sports Radio for a year.

Blanco has been a freelance journalist with VISIT FLORIDA since 2012. In 2013, she joined the NBC 6 team to report on traffic and entertainment.