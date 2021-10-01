Kelley Moody Wiki: Facts about the Former KCCI Meteorologist

About Kelley Briana Doré Moody Age 27 Years Birth December 11, 1993 California Alumni Mission Viejo High School, Chapman University, Mississippi State University Grandfather Daniel Kelley Grandmother Carole Doré Worked for NBC News, World Animal News and Ryan Seacrest Foundation CBS Local 2/KESQ KCCI Dating Sam Benson

Meteorologist Kelley Moody has been the morning show staple for Iowans since 2019. Sadly, the weatherwoman is stepping back from KCCI and leaving Iowa. This news comes after a particularly difficult year for Moody. She has lost her mother and grandfather and the pandemic has kept her apart from her loved ones in California. She’s now heading back home but has no new career plans so far. KCCI viewers are reluctant to see her go but wish her well. Some new viewers who were caught unawares want to know more about who Kelley Moody’s family and background is. So we reveal those details in this Kelley Moody wiki.

Kelley Moody’s Family

Kelley Briana Doré Moody was born on December 11, 1993 in California. She is named after her grandfather, Daniel Kelley, who the family sadly lost in August.

Her social media followers would be aware her mother, Kim Kelley Moody, passed away suddenly on March 17, 2021.

Months later, Kelley revealed they got the toxicology results back confirming the cause of her mother’s death was connected to the diabetes and heart disease Kim battled for years.

Kelley recalled she was in Iowa and had not heard from her mother all day. She asked her grandmother and uncle to check on her mom who found she had passed away in her sleep.

I'm grateful to my management and coworkers at KCCI for their continued support through this unthinkable time.

Aside from sharing her grief with her social media followers, Kelley and her boyfriend organized a GoFundMe page for Kim’s memorial. They planned an eco-friendly burial at the Central California Coastline which happened thanks to generous donations that crossed the $8,000 goal.

Kelley’s grandmother, Carole Doré, is the author of The Emergency Handbook For Getting Money FAST and featured in radio and television interviews.

Kelley Moody’s Career

Kelley Moody had all the makings for a broadcast career from a young age. While maintaining a 4.6 GPA at Mission Viejo High School, she produced, hosted, filmed and edited skits and news packages for the school’s television show among her other activities.

After graduating in 2012, she attended Chapman University. While there, she was also a production assistant for PBS SoCal and a research intern for Change TV.

Moody also participated in the Chapman University philanthropic pageant event, Delta Queen. She helped raise $3,000 towards cancer research.

By the time she earned her BFA in television and broadcast journalism, with a minor in peace studies and sociology in 2016, she had completed internships and media jobs at organizations like NBC News, World Animal News and Ryan Seacrest Foundation. She followed it with a broadcast and operational meteorology certification from Mississippi State University the same year.

Moody completed her certification in 2018 but she had begum her career in broadcast in 2016 with CBS Local 2/KESQ. She was the meteorologist, anchor and multimedia journalist for over three years before moving to Iowa.

Kelley Moody has been part of the KCCI weather team since 2019. She currently anchors the weekday morning weather.

This amazing weatherwoman has covered wildfires, earthquakes and thunderstorms as well as interviewed celebrities on red carpets. While she is pursuing a National Weather Association Seal, she has earned three Emmy nominations for her special reports.

Kelley Moody Leaves KCCI

Moody was in Iowa when her mother passed away and took time off work to travel back to California. She has also been away from her boyfriend who is based in her home state.

These factors have prompted Kelley Moody to leave KCCI and Iowa and move back to California. KCCI announced it on September 25 with a short statement. However, Moody hasn’t made an official statement nor has she revealed any immediate career plans yet.

Kelley Moody’s Relationship

Kelley Moody has been dating one Sam Benson Smith for three years. The Emerson College graduate has worked in print and broadcast media in different capacities. He was also with CBS Local 2 before joining Hey SoCal this year.

There’s no better cat dad than you. Happy Birthday, Lovey! ♥️🎉 @SamBensonSmith pic.twitter.com/4YYywUETqF — Kelley Moody KCCI (@KelleyMoodyKCCI) March 7, 2021

The couple celebrated three years together in June. In a post dedicated to that occasion, Moody revealed that the pandemic forced them to date long-distance over Facetime. 2021 has not been easy for the meteorologist who lost her mother and endured more grief but she was grateful to have Smith with her. She hopes that they will have more opportunity to spend time together in person.