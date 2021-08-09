John Meadows Wiki: Facts about the Bodybuilder “Mountain Dog” Dead at 49

The bodybuilding community is mourning the loss of one of its most inspiring personalities. John Meadows, who went by Mountain Dog, passed away on Sunday. He was 49. While building a fitness brand, Meadows battled serious health issues and even a death hoax in 2020. His fellow bodybuilders are reeling from the news and expressing their grief on social media. Some are unaware of his health battles and want to know more about what happened to John Meadows. We reveal who the late bodybuilder is in this John Meadows wiki.

John Meadows’ Death

John “Mountain Dog” Meadows was born on April 11, 1972 and hails from Ohio. He passed away on August 8, 2021, at the age of 49.

Meadows is survived by his wife, Mary Meadows, their sons Alexander and Jonathan, at least one sister, Christina Dobbins, and extended family.

A person identifying herself as Brooke Nappo posted a statement on behalf of Mary and the family on Meadows’ verified Facebook page on August 9. The statement read as follows.

“Dear Friends & Family,

I am posting this on behalf of Mary. This morning John passed away unexpectedly and peacefully in their home. As you can imagine, this is a complete shock to her and the boys. She will update as soon as she can. Please know she is very thankful for all the prayers and support she knows her and the boys will receive from you all.”

Condolences continue to pour in from the weightlifting community. Many speak about how the Mountain Dog inspired and motivated them to improve their lives.

Meadows was active on social media till the day of his death. A cause of death has not been reported so far. Some speculate he suffered a heart attack but without an official statement from the family, it can’t be concluded.

John Meadows’ Death Hoax

The body builder was the victim of a death hoax only a year ago. In June 2020, a rumor circulated the Internet that Meadows died of a heart attack.

Meadows himself caught wind of the rumor back then. He took to his social media to set the record straight.

But Meadows did suffer and survive a heart attack in 2020. Additionally, his large intestines were removed in 2005 due to health complications stemming from a rare colon disease.

Sadly it doesn’t appear to be a hoax this time. Friends and family of John Meadows have confirmed his death.

John Meadows’ Family, Wife and Kids

John Meadows grew up in Washington Court House, Ohio. He was a resident of Pickerington at the time of his death.

His childhood was rife with family tragedies and financial struggles. He didn’t have his parents growing up.

He lost his mother to alcoholism at an early age. His grandparents took him in but his grandfather was murdered.

Meadows was then raised by his grandmother and two aunts. While finances were tight, he had all the necessities to live by. Not only did he work hard to earn an academic scholarship, he also stuck to a corporate job to achieve financial stability.

In the same post, Meadows said he didn’t end up with his high school sweetheart. Instead he met the woman he’d come to call wife.

He invited Mary to one of his competitions for the first time in 1998 shortly after they began dating. She understood his peculiar diet when he won the title.

John and Mary Meadows are parents of twin boys – Alexander and Jonathan (born on December 16, 2008).

John Meadows’ Career

A fitness buff since he was a kid, Meadows entered his first bodybuilding contest when he was 13.ehe didn’t win but was not discouraged either. He was dedicated to football, wrestling and track as well as his academics.

The Mountain Dog was an athlete in his student years but didn’t go to college on a football scholarship. Instead he kept his grades up and earned an academic scholarship. He attended Wilmington College from 1990 to 1993 and later received his bachelor’s degree on health and fitness management from Capital University in 1997.

While in college, he worked at Aerotek. He then spent a decade at JP Morgan Chase, even making it as VP of the retail admin division.

He shifted to his fitness empire in 2008. He contributed to publications like Men’s Health, Muscle & Fitness, T-Nation and more.

He began imparting diet expertise with the launch of his website, Mountain Dog Diet in 2010. He was the CEO of Granite Supplements since 2016.

It’s unclear what happens to his businesses after his passing. Other leading bodybuilders however applaud the advice they were fortunate to get from Meadows and praise his brands.