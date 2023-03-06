Fred Shropshire Leaving WCNC-TV: Where’s the Charlotte Anchor Going?

Fred Shropshire is a role model for many aspiring young journalists. The award-winning reporter has earned himself many followers in his more than 20-year-long career. And the people of Charlotte wait for his night show every day. However, the anchor has recently announced his departure. Fred Shropshire is leaving WCNC-TV for an exciting opportunity outside Charlotte. Here’s what Fred Shropshire said about his exit from WCNC-TV.

Fred Shropshire’s Education and Career

Fred Shropshire earned a degree in journalism from the University of North Carolina Hussman School of Journalism and Media at Chapel Hill. While studying at UNC, he interned with KCBS/KCAL in Los Angeles, California, and CNN. In 2006, UNC honored him as a distinguished Nelson Benton Lecturer.

Shropshire started his professional career with WCTI-TV in New Bern, North Carolina. After that, he worked for several television stations, including WXII 12 News in Winston-Salem, WGN News in Chicago, and ABC11 at WTVD-TV in Raleigh-Durham.

The journalist joined WCNC-TV in June 2015 and anchors the weekday evening broadcasts. He led the station’s award-winning coverage of the Charleston church shooting only on his third day on the job. A few weeks later, he anchored the removal of the Confederate flag from the South Carolina State Capitol, making him one of the industry’s most prominent field anchors.

Fred Shropshire has further served as the station’s field anchor for coverage of both the Carolina Panthers Super Bowl 50 appearance from San Francisco and the Keith Scott shooting. He has covered important occasions during his career, including the Michael Jackson funeral service in Los Angeles, the Jena Six Rally in Louisiana, and the 2005 World Series in Chicago.

Fred Shropshire to Exit WCNC

The veteran news anchor is known to make a quick connection with the community. But now, he has announced his departure.

Fred Shropshire is leaving WCNC-TV for a new job opportunity. He has accepted a role as a weekday evening anchor at NBC-affiliated WCAU-TV’s NBC 10 Philadelphia.

However, the anchor has a few more months at the station, as he will leave mid-May. So, you can still catch him for a few more months. Shropshire’s new job at the new station will start on June 26, 2023.

Furthermore, the anchor has said, “I don’t ever expect to completely say goodbye to Charlotte because by now you should all know how much I deeply care about this community.”