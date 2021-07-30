Elissa Desantis Wiki: Facts about Tre Mann’s Girlfriend

Tre Mann, a standout player for the Florida Gators, is set for NBA greatness. The young basketball star was selected by the Oklahoma City Thunder in the 2021 NBA Draft. Fans and draft watchers are eager to know more about his personal life, especially who Mann is dating. Elissa Desantis and her family have cheered for Mann during his collegiate career. She is not very active on social media and doesn’t post about her boyfriend very often, but they are gaining a growing legion of followers online. Some predict a big move in the couple’s future with Mann’s rising NBA career. They certainly hope to see more of this new member of the NBA WAG club. Until then, we turn the spotlight on Tre Mann’s girlfriend in this Elissa Desantis wiki.

About Elissa “Liss” Desantis Age 19 Years Birth June 7, 2002 Florida Siblings Blake Desantis Parents Frank Desantis, Melissa “Missy” Desantis Job Certified esthetician Alumni The Villages Charter Schools, Cape Fear Community College Small Business Center Dating Tre Mann

Elissa Desantis’ Family

Elissa “Liss” Desantis was born in June 2002 and hails from Florida. Her family is based in Wildwood, and she names “The Villages” as her hometown on her Facebook.

Elissa is the younger of two children born to Frank and Melissa “Missy” Desantis. Her parents operate the family business, Desantis Appliance & AC Service Inc, in Wildwood.

Advertisement

Elissa and her brother, Blake Desantis, attended The Villages Charter Schools. Blake was a student-athlete then.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by liss (@elissadesantiss)

Advertisement

Elissa Desantis’ Career

Liss Desantis is a fresh high school graduate, and she’s working towards a career right away. She spent the pandemic in 2020 pursuing an online esthetician course at the Cape Fear Community College Small Business Center.

Advertisement

Desantis is a certified esthetician, but her work status is unknown. On a secondary Instagram profile, she is also promoting fitness workouts.

Desantis’ passion for fitness probably comes from her background in dance. She was a cheerleader in school and also danced competitively in a group.

Advertisement View this post on Instagram A post shared by tha 1 (@treshaunmann)

Advertisement

Elissa Desantis and Tre Mann’s Relationship

Tre Mann was born on February 3, 2001, and hails from Gainesville, Florida. He also grew up in The Villages, and played basketball for The Villages Charter Schools.

After committing to the University of Florida over others, Mann played for the Gators from 2019 to 2021. He declared for the 2021 NBA Draft in March and was selected by the Oklahoma City Thunder on July 29.

Though they grew up in close proximity, it appears that Mann and Desantis didn’t begin dating until recently. Judging from social media posts by the couple and Elissa’s mom, Tre Mann and Elissa Desantis have been together since late 2020.