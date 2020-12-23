Dusty Dvoracek Leaving Sports Animal’s “Monster of the Midday”

Loyal listeners of Monster of the Midday on Sports Animal were saddened by the broadcast on December 22 as longtime host, Dusty Dvoracek announced his departure from the show. He has been a beloved “Monster” for fans of college football for six years which makes this news hard for fans to digest. They want to know if and when Dvoracek will be covering college football again. Fortunately for his fans, the football analyst posted a hopeful statement.

Dusty Dvoracek Leaves Monster of the Midday

Dusty Dvoracek and Mark Jones have co-hosted Monster of the Midday on Oklahoma based radio station, Sports Animal for many years. They cover college football for ESPN and their analysis has won over a legion of fans.

Dvoracek played football at the University of Oklahoma and was drafted by the Chicago Bears in the 2006 NFL Draft. After a stint with the Omaha Nighthawks, he was let go in the 2011 season.

He retired from professional football and turned to broadcast. He has been an analyst for Fox Sports, Southwest, and ESPN.

Dvoracek revealed at the end of the December 22 broadcast that he will be leaving Sports Animal this month. He has two more days on air before he leaves.

He followed it up with a statement on his official Twitter page where he thanked listeners for their support. Dvoracek didn’t state the reason for his departure but he assured this isn’t the last from him.

He has another project in the works and will return as an analyst on another show or medium. He is yet to reveal the details but his fans are anticipating his comeback.

Meanwhile Sports Animal hasn’t stated what happens to the show. It’s unclear if Mark Jones will host it alone or with another host.