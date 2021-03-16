David Rysdahl Wiki: Facts about Zazie Beetz’s Boyfriend

Zazie Beetz has been spotted with her boyfriend enough times for people to recognize David Rysdahl. From red carpets to social justice, the Atlanta star and Rysdahl have been arm in arm. Rysdahl is part of the same industry and they have worked together in the past. It’s no surprise that he knows best how to support Beetz’s rising career. But his work is still relatively less known and Beetz’s fans want to know who her boyfriend is. So we answer all that in David Rysdahl’s wiki.

About David Rysdahl Age 33 Years Birth April 2, 1987 New Ulm Siblings David Rysdahl, Isaac Rysdahl, Kaye Rysdahl Parents Scott Rysdahl, Gigi Rysdahl Alumni Cathedral High School, St. Olaf College TV Shows That’s Not Us The Revival Script Limbos, Black Swell, Diwal’oween, Shelter Girlfriend Zazie Beetz

David Rysdahl’s Family

David Rysdahl was born on April 2, 1987 and is a native of Minnesota. Scott and Gigi Rysdahl raised their children, David, Isaac, Gabriel and Kaye in New Ulm.

Scott Rysdahl is a doctor with a family medicine practice in New Ulm. At first, David considered becoming a doctor like his father but switched tracks to acting.

Advertisement

David’s brother, Gabriel is also an actor based in New York City. Besides working in short films, he is also a licensed realtor in Minneapolis.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by gabrielrysdahl (@gabrielrysdahl)

Advertisement

Their sister, Kaye, graduated from high school in 2020 where she was a soccer and track and field athlete. She decided to take a gap year and spend it in New York where her brothers are to figure out what she wants to pursue as a career. She will attend Bethel College after and may pursue athletics.

Advertisement

David Rysdahl’s Education

Scott and Gigi Rysdahl noticed David had a knack for acting when he was young. David’s skills shone when he performed at events and would be cast in school stage productions.

However, after he graduated from Cathedral High School in 2005, Rysdahl thought of following in his father’s footsteps. He studied chemistry and English at St. Olaf College but also took part in the campus’ theater.

Despite a natural talent to perform, Rysdahl had a case of stage fright. He had no idea how to turn it into a career until his 2009 internship at the Shakespeare festival in Winona. After a stint in Hamlet, Rysdahl knew an acting career was for him.

Advertisement

David Rysdahl’s Career

Rysdahl has been working as an actor, writer and producer. He is currently in New York where most of his career is based.

Besides his work in short films, Rysdahl is best known for his appearances in CBS’ Bull, That’s Not Us, and The Revival.

He has written scripts for Limbos, Diwal’oween, and Shelter. He has written, produced, and acted in the short film Black Swell.

Advertisement

David Rysdahl and Zazie Beetz’s Relationship

Deadpool 2 star, Zazie Beetz has a professional relationship with her boyfriend, David Rysdahl. She’s credited in his short film, Black Swell.