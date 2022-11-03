Chelsea Priest Leaving ABC6: Where Is the Rhode Island Meteorologist Going?

Chelsea Priest has been responsible for bringing all the latest weather updates to Rhode Island residents for over a decade. It isn’t an easy job, but she’s been amazing at it. Now she’s stepping back from the field for personal reasons. Chelsea Priest announced she is leaving ABC6 and Fun 107. This announcement naturally surprised her viewers and listeners, who now want to know where she is going next and if they will see her back in broadcasting again. They especially want to know if she will remain in Rhode Island. Chelsea Priest answered all queries about her departure from ABC6, and unfortunately, it would be disappointing to her followers.

Chelsea Priest Steps Away from ABC6

Rhode Island native Chelsea Priest grew up in Warwick and attended Prout School. She received a BS in Meteorology from Plymouth State University and was on the dance team.

Her first broadcasting job was in Ohio. She did the weekday morning forecasts at Zanesville’s WHIZ-TV.

Priest returned to Rhode Island in 2011 and has been here since. She joined the weather team at WLNE-TV in 2011, first as a weekend meteorologist and multimedia journalist (MMJ). Since 2015, she’s been doing the morning and noon forecasts on ABC6.

And that’s not all. Chelsea Priest broke into the radio industry and became one of the most-heard voices on WFHN-FM Radio (Fun 107) and sister station WBSM (1420 AM).

She has juggled multiple broadcasting gigs for a decade. But Priest’s now stepping away from the green screen and the microphone.

Chelsea Priest announced she is leaving her roles at ABC6, Fun 107, and WBSM 1420 AM in November 2022. Her last day on air at ABC6 and Fun 107 is Friday, November 4.

She has yet to reveal if she has anything planned for the immediate future, but it is unlikely we will see her on any broadcast platform any time soon. Priest decided to leave the industry to get away from its hectic schedules.

Speaking on Fun 107, she explained the reason behind her decision. “I never really got used to those 2 a.m. wake-up calls,” she said.

Priest added, “I wasn’t really planning on officially announcing what I would be doing for a bit. I want to at least wait until I’ve left ABC6 and then I have a couple of weeks off before I start [the new job].”

That confirms that we haven’t seen the last of Chelsea Priest. We’ll have to wait and see what the future holds for her.

Priest recently tied the knot with her fiancé, Jonathan Constantine, on May 14, 2022, in Charleston, South Carolina. Both are based in Rhode Island. So locals can take comfort in knowing that she is staying in town.