Cast and Plot of Lifetime Movie “Merry Liddle Christmas Wedding”

Lifetime keeps up the stream of holiday entertainment this Thanksgiving weekend with Merry Liddle Christmas Wedding. The latest in the “It’s a Wonderful Lifetime” movie series premieres on Saturday, November 28, at 8:00 p.m. EST. It’s the sequel to last year’s feel-good Lifetime flick, Merry Liddle Christmas, and brings back the fabulous Kelly Rowland to make the holidays brighter. To get you excited for this Christmas sequel, we’ve got the cast and plot of Merry Liddle Christmas Wedding right here.

Plot of Merry Liddle Christmas Wedding

In 2019’s Merry Liddle Christmas, Jacquie Liddle gets her dream home in time for the holidays. Chaos descends when her dysfunctional family barges in on the Christmas festivities.

While trying to build a picture perfect family for Christmas, Jacquie begins a romance with her dashing neighbor, Tyler Brooks. And Merry Liddle Christmas Wedding, as the title suggests, now brings us Jacquie and Tyler’s wedding.

Picking up from last year’s drama, Jacquie hopes to have her dream wedding with Tyler. They plan a destination Christmas wedding and have a wedding planner to make it happen.

And, as it happened before, Jacquie’s family is here to put the “fun” in dysfunction. Their meddling in the planning process drives away the wedding planner.

With no experienced help, Jacquie and Tyler pull through with their wedding plans. Even though things go awry, this lovely “liddle” couple gains precious memories of their wedding day.

And what makes their special day so memorable? Watch a Merry Liddle Christmas Wedding to find out.

Cast of Merry Liddle Christmas Wedding

Kelly Rowland

Character: Jacquie Liddle

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you surely know the fab and fierce, Kelly Rowland. The Destiny’s Child singer has not only hit tunes to her credit, but also some entertaining acting chops.

Besides the Liddle Christmas movies, Rowland also starred in Lifetime’s Love by the 10th Date in 2017. On the personal front, Rowland recently revealed she is expecting a second child with her husband, Tim Witherspoon.

Thomas Cadrot

Character: Tyler Brooks

Thomas Cadrot (born on September 11, 1986) also returns to the Lifetime sequel with other cast members. Born in Paris, France, he is of French West Indies ancestry.

Cadrot is no stranger to TV movies, both on Lifetime and Hallmark. His credits also include appearances in Star Trek Beyond, iZombie, The Flash, Arrow, and others.