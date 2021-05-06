Carissa Culiner Leaving E! “Daily Pop”: What Happened to the E! Host?

E!’s Daily Pop celebrates four years on air this month. But it also bids farewell to a longtime host. Carissa Culiner announced her departure from the show mere after Daily Pop’s fourth anniversary. She had been a co-host on the show since it’s inception along with Justin Sylvester and Catt Sadler. Sadler left the show in late 2017 but Culiner and Sylvester continued and became popular among fans. So Culiner leaving the show has led to many questions from longtime viewers. They want to know why is she leaving and where is she going next. Here’s what Carissa Culiner said about her future plans.

Carissa Culiner Leaves Daily Pop

Daily Pop premiered on E! on May 1, 2017 with hosts, Catt Sadler, Justin Sylvester and Carissa Culiner. Sadler left the show in December 2017 while Sylvester and Culiner remained, becoming popular among E! viewers.

Like a lot of shows, Daily Pop went on a hiatus when the pandemic began in March 2020. When it resumed, Culiner and Sylvester filmed from their respective homes. In-studio broadcast resumed in September 2020.

Culiner and her husband, Shannon Culiner, welcomed their second child, Zoey, on April 28, 2020. They also have a son, Chase. Following childbirth, Carissa took a break from filming till August.

But she had to take a brief break again in October when she was exposed to COVID-19. While she tested negative, she chose to isolate herself as a precaution.

Culiner has been with E! network for more than seven years besides her work on Daily Pop. Her announcement on May 5 about leaving the show and network was unexpected for longtime viewers.

In the social media post, she expressed her gratitude to Sylvester, her other colleagues and fans. She has not revealed future plans yet but has assured she will announce them soon.

