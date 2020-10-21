Alaina Anderson Wiki: Facts about Derrick Rose’s Wife

About Alaina Anderson Age 25 Years Birth November 15, 1994 Gender Female Spouse Derrick Rose 18th Feb 2018 - now Children Layla Malibu Rose (born Feb 25, 2018), London Marley Rose (born May 2019), Derrick Rose Jr. (born oct 9, 2012) Parents Anthony Anderson, Angela Anderson Address Chicago, Illinois Alumni De La Salle High School Chicago Brands Keep It Cute

Alaina Anderson joined the Detroit Pistons WAG when her husband, Derrick Rose signed with them in 2019. Rose has had his fair share of ups and downs both on and off the court. In recent years though, he’s had Anderson supporting him on the sides. They keep their relationship low key but make no secret about how much their adore their little family on their social media. This Alaina Anderson wiki will satisfy the curiosity of Internet users eager to know about Derrick Rose’s wife.

Alaina Anderson’s Early Life

Alaina Anderson was born on November 15, 1994 to Anthony and Angela Anderson. She is a native of Chicago, Illinois.

Anderson is a graduate of De La Salle High School in Chicago. She was part of her high school’s cheerleading squad. Back in Chicago, she also worked at Hooters.

Alaina Anderson’s Career

Dance and an athletic life seem to be a big part of Anderson’s life. After Hooters, she has built her empire as a model, fitness influencer, and entrepreneur.

The fitness model has build an Instagram following of 235k and growing. Not only is she being fit mom goals on social media, she also has a fitness brand, Keep It Cute.

Keep It Cute sells fitness essentials like resistance bands and waist toners for your routine as well as athleticwear. And you can also know how to get a body like Alaina’s with her fitness guide.

Alaina Anderson and Derrick Rose’s Relationship

Both Anderson and Rose are natives of Chicago. They met in 2016, the year Rose played his final season with the Bulls. It’s however not known how they met and came to date.

After two years together, Alaina Anderson and Derrick Rose secretly married in February 2018. They would welcome their first child together, a girl named Layla Malibu Rose, on February 25, 2018. Their son, London Marley Rose, was born in May 2019.

Layla and London have an older half-sibling, Derrick Rose Jr. The younger Derrick was born on October 9, 2012 from Rose’s previous relationship with Mieka Reese.