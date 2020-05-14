Raven Symone Net Worth: How Much Does the Former Child Star Have Stashed in the Bank?

*Disclaimer: The estimated net worth numbers are based on our research done on the Internet and are for entertainment purposes only. We do not guarantee the accuracy of these numbers.

Raven Symone's Estimated Net Worth: $55.0 million

Raven Symone went from child artist to Disney star to multihyphenate entertainer, building a net worth estimated at $55.0 million in 2020. She’s one of the few child artists who managed to grow up in the business and stay relevant. You won’t be hearing about her as one of the casualties of early fame. According to her, she has built her fortune to a point that she doesn’t depend on it, that includes earnings from The Cosby Show. Looking into her achievements in showbiz and examining her success, it’s not that hard to believe. In fact, That’s So Raven!

Raven Symone Debuted with The Cosby Show

Raven-Symone Pearman was born on December 10, 1985 in Atlanta, Georgia and began featuring in print advertisements for Ritz Crackers, Jell-O, and Cool Whip when she was an infant. By age two, she was a successful child model in New York.

After the family moved to New York, three-year-old Raven auditioned for Bill Cosby’s Ghost Dad. She was too young for the role but Cosby was impressed with her talent enough to create a role for her on his self-titled hit show.

Advertisement

Also Read: Grimes Net Worth 2020: How Rich Is Elon Musk’s Girlfriend?

That’s how Raven debuted as the witty granddaughter, Olivia on The Cosby Show season 6 and remained with the show till the finale in 1992. Her acting career took off from there, landing her roles in Queen: The Story of an American Family and Hangin’ with Mr. Cooper.

With Bill Cosby accused of sexual assault, The Cosby Show reruns were yanked off air. That reduced the royalties and residual payments to the main cast.

While it affected some of the actors, Raven recently revealed she had no such problems. In an Instagram Live interview as she self-isolates during the pandemic, Raven said that most of her Cosby earnings – salary and residuals included – are sitting comfortably in the bank. Acquiring veteran actor status at a young age meant she didn’t have to dip into those earnings in recent years

Don’t Miss: Joe Exotic Net Worth: How Did the “Tiger King” Make His Fortune?

Advertisement

Raven Is a Disney Alum

Raven’s first major role in a feature film came with the Eddie Murphy starrer, Dr. Dolittle. She followed it with the Disney Channel Original Movie, Zenon: Girl of the 21st Century. That marked her first Disney production.

Advertisement

The same year she reprised her role in the Dr. Dolittle sequel and appeared in My Wife and Kids, Raven auditioned for a secondary character role in a Disney series in development in 2001. But the show’s creators cast for the lead role of Raven Baxter, a teenager with psychic powers of looking into the future, and the working title was changed to That’s So Raven.

The series debuted in 2003 and ran till 2007, becoming one of the highest rated and longest running series with 100 episodes on the Disney Channel. The Emmy nominated series became one of the major franchises of the network with spinoff series, albums, dolls, video games, and merchandise. The show has raked in over $400.0 million in merchandise sales alone.

Advertisement

Also Read: Director Spike Lee’s Net Worth, The Filmmaker’s Guide to Funding Movies

She was reportedly earning $20,000 per episode salary in 2003. It was later bumped to $35,000 per episode.

Raven went on to voice the character of Monique in the Kim Possible franchise. Later, she had a small but memorable appearance in Princess Diaries 2 and reprised her role in Zenon: Z3. Raven also appeared in the Disney Channel crossover episodes, That’s So Suite Life of Hannah Montana.

Advertisement

Already a charting artist, Raven built another Disney persona as a member of the Cheetah Girls alongside Adrienne Bailon, Sabrina Bryan, and Kiely Williams. She appeared in the first two DCOM movies and performed with the group.

She didn’t return for the third installment owing to reported tensions among the quartet. There have been repeated speculations about a Cheetah Girls reunion but in her latest interview, Raven said that though they would love to, it’s not as easy.

Raven graduated from Disney, starred in her first leading film role in 2008’s College Trip, starred in the Broadway version of Sister Act, joined Black-ish and The View, and competed on The Masked Singer. But she would make guest appearances in Disney shows and lend her voice to characters.

In 2017, she fulfilled the dreams of Disney fans by bringing the That’s So Raven spinoff, Raven’s Home with old and new characters.

Don’t Miss: Cardi B Husband, Offset’s Net Worth

Raven Has a Solo Music Career

The former child star has sung on the Cheetah Girl soundtracks with her bandmates but has had a music career long before her Disney days. She released her debut album, Here’s To New Dreams, in 1993 and had signed with MCA records where she was mentored by Missy Elliot. But the lack of commercial success led to her getting dropped by the label in 1995.

Not one to be disheartened, she founded her own label, RayBlaze Records, the following year with her father. Under her label and with a distribution deal with Crash Records, she released her second album Undeniable and went on tour as the opening act for ‘NSync.

Don’t Miss: Juice WRLD’s Net Worth 2019, How Rich Was He At The Time of His Death?

At the height of That’s So Raven fame and after recording a Stevie Wonder cover for the Haunted Mansion soundtrack, she signed with the Disney-owned Hollywood Records. She went on to sing on the Cheetah Girls soundtrack which sold over 2 million copies and was certified double platinum.

Raven followed it with a limited release solo EP and her third studio album, This Is My Time. The album’s track were heavily featured on the Disney Channel and BET. Songs from the album were also incorporated in Disney movies like The Lion King 1 1/2, Princess Diaries 2, Ice Princess, and Go Figure.

She also recorded the first and second original soundtrack albums of That’s So Raven. The Cheetah Girls 2 soundtrack album went on to chart at No.5 on Billboard Top 200 and certified platinum.

Raven released a self-titled fourth album, went on tour, and later ended her contract with Hollywood Records.

She released her last album in 2019 and is reportedly working on her next one already.

An unverified report claims that Raven Symone’s net worth is a whopping $400.0 million thanks to her Disney career. The report hasn’t been verified and even if it is true, Raven would only get a small percentage of the supposed $400.0 million revenue she brings to Disney.

Also Read: Harvey Weinstein’s Downfall – How He Went From $300.0 million to $25.0 million

Raven Symone’s net worth is estimated at $55.0 million. The following table illustrates how she compares to her co-stars in terms of wealth.