Grimes Net Worth 2020: How Rich Is Elon Musk’s Girlfriend?

Grimes (Claire Elise Boucher)'s Estimated Net Worth: $3.0 million

The Canadian musician, Grimes and her billionaire beau, Elon Musk have welcomed their first child together on May 5, 2020. While we’re still decoding the baby’s unique name, X Æ A-12, the mother and child are said to be doing well. At this point, there’s a growing interest in Grimes apart from her music. With a loyal fanbase to her unique pop sound, Grimes has built a net worth of $3.0 million by herself. Yet the Internet speculates her fortune will grow as the Tesla titan’s baby mama. Nonetheless, it’s impressive how Grimes built her own wealth and brand.

Grimes Discovered the Music Genre on Myspace

Born Claire Elise Boucher on March 17, 1988 in Vancouver, Canada, she is the daughter of a former Crown prosecutor and a banker. Boucher was studying neuroscience and the Russian language in college but dropped out to pursue music.

Boucher began singing and writing music under when she discovered the grimes genre on MySpace. The self-taught musician and visual artist debuted as Grimes with the 2010 album, Geidi Primes, a concept album inspired by the Dune series.

But it was with the success of her second album, Halfaxa that Grimes went international. She opened for other acts on tour and toured herself, earning extensive fans who were captivated by her genre of weird pop.

Her new fame also led to her debut album getting re-released in CD and vinyl format under No Pain in Pop Records. She also signed her first recording contract with 4AD in 2012. In 2013, she signed with Jay-Z’s Roc Nation.

Grimes follow-up releases, Visions and Art Angels, earned acclaimed reviews as well as remain her bestselling albums to date. She released her latest album, Miss Anthropocene, in February 2020, shortly after revealing she was pregnant.

Grimes Is a Visual Artist

Besides an outstanding musician, Grimes is a visual artist who has created the album art for all her releases. And she also creates her own merchandise, including t-shirts and posters.

Some of her artwork has also featured in art galleries. If you are into vinyl records, Grimes created an art lithos for every track on Art Angels vinyl release.

As if you needed more insight into the genius mind of Grimes, she starred in an unconventional advertising campaign for Adidas by Stella McCartney that seemed to spoof the influx of sponsored content for activewear on social media. The ad included Grimes’ supposed fitness routine of screaming sessions and astro-gliding to other dimensions.

Grimes Owns a Home in California

Grimes was first romantically linked to Elon Music in 2018. Around that time Grimes bought a home in Pasadena, California worth $1.7 million.

The 3721 sq.ft. residence boasts five bedrooms and three bathrooms. But all the Internet could care about was the lack of parking spots for a Tesla.