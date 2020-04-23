Jane Goodall’s extraordinary work as a conservationist keeps her in the public eye. While she is an inspiration to a lot of young people, there are three young people who also follow in the globally renowned primatologist’s footsteps. Jane Goodall and Baron Hugo van Lawick’s son, Hugo Eric Louis van Lawick, raised three children with his wife, Maria. Goodall’s grandchildren, Merlin, Angel, and Nick, adore animals and love nature as much as their famous grandma. Find out about how Jane Goodall’s grandchildren are continuing their grandmother’s legacy here.

Merlin van Lawick Works for the Jane Goodall Institute

Hugo van Lawick Jr., aka Grub, and his wife, Maria live on the compound of Dr. Jane Goodall’s home in Tanzania. Like Dr. Goodall and her late husband, Grub and his children are also advocates of conservationism and animal rights.

Grub’s eldest son, Merlin van Lawick, grew up in Dar es Salaam in Tanzania. He’s fluent in both English and Kiswahili.

Advertisement

Merlin has been the director of the Dar es Salaam-based tech company Afriplains Digital and an ambassador for the Jane Goodall Institute since 2018. He loves animals, especially dogs, and volunteered at the U.S. Wolf Refuge.

Also Read: Facts About John C. Reilly’s Son, Leo Reilly

Angel van Lawick Studied in South Africa

Grub and Maria’s second child, Angel van Lawick, studied at St. Constantine’s International School in Tanzania. She later went to Cape Town in South Africa to study at the University of Cape Town.

Advertisement

Between high school and college, Angel went on a humanitarian trip around the world through Goodall’s Roots and Shoots. Her travels brought her to California in the U.S., where she volunteered at the Sonoma County Wildlife Rescue. There, she cared for baby owls and skunks, among other ailing animals.

Advertisement

While Grub’s kids want to continue the family’s work with animals, Angel said that their grandmother doesn’t pressure them to follow her work.

Don’t Miss: Facts About Tom Hanks’ Son, Chet Hanks

“My grandmother never really pushes us to do anything,” Angel said. “She just tells us, ‘Never lose hope. If you really want to do something, go ahead and do it.'”

Advertisement

Nick van Lawick Is a Blogger and Environmentalist

Goodall’s youngest grandchild, Nick van Lawick, was born on June 28, 2000.

Advertisement

He’s an avid soccer player, passionate environmentalist, and recent blogger.

Please join me in wishing my grandson Nick a very happy 16th birthday today! Nick is a very talented fútbol player and here we are in Tanzania during one of my recent trips. Love you and miss you! Posted by Dr. Jane Goodall on Tuesday, June 28, 2016

The Tanzanian native has lived in Uganda and the Netherlands and studied at John Leggott College in the U.K.

Also Read: Cordell Broadus, Facts About Snoop Dogg’s Son