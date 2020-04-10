About Mike Castle Known As Michael Castle Age 31 Years Birth February 27, 1989 Gender Male Height 6 feet 3 inches Spouse Lauren Lapkus October 2018 - Present Siblings Kevin Castle, Sean Castle Parents Kate Liston-Castle, Gregory Castle Nationality American Job Actor Alumni Brother Rice High School, St. Barnabas Elementary School Hometown Beverly, Chicago, Illinois Shows Clipped, Brews Brothers

Netflix is giving the gift of laughter during this period of quarantine with its newest comedy series, Brews Brothers. Mike Castle plays one of the titular brothers whose personality clashes with his other brother, played by Alan Aisenberg. The only thing they have in common is the dream of making the perfect brew and saving their family brewery business. Castle has shown his comedic chops before. So we’re definitely looking forward to his work in Brews Brothers. To get you hyped for the funny new show, check out this Mike Castle wiki.

Mike Castle Is from Illinois

Born Michael Castle on February 27, 1989, he is the youngest of three sons born to Gregory Castle and Kate Liston-Castle. The Castle family is from Beverly, a neighborhood on the South Side of Chicago, Illinois.

Mike graduated from St. Barnabas Elementary School in 2003 and Brother Rice High School in 2007. His brothers Sean and Kevin and cousins also went to the same school, and his aunt was employed at his high school.

Mike’s father was the president of labor relations for North Carolina-based Fairpoint Communications. Gregory Castle passed away in August 2013 at the age of 62.

Castle Married OITNB’s Lauren Lapkus

Emmy-nominated actress Lauren Lapkus got married to Mike Castle on October 5, 2018 in a courthouse ceremony. Lapkus has had recurring roles on popular shows like Orange Is the New Black, The Big Bang Theory, Crashing, and Harvey Street Kids.

“We kept everything super simple by getting married at the courthouse and having an intimate dinner party after, with a truly breathtaking performance from our musician friend, Dan Mangan,” said Lapkus. “I am thrilled to be married to my best friend!”

Lapkus was previously married to actor Chris Alvarado, from 2014 to 2016.

Castle Performed Comedy Improv in Chicago

The Chicago native always dreamed of becoming an actor. According to Mike Castle’s mother, his love for the entertainment industry sparked when he performed in his fourth-grade production of The Wizard of Oz.

Castle went to acting workshops and improv groups. When he was a teen, he performed comedy at Second City, iO, and UCB. But he hid his aspirations and side gigs from his friends.

“In Beverly, I felt that there were a lot of expectations to be cool or tough, and I didn’t have those qualities,” said Castle. “It was kind of this dual identity almost, where I would do this secret thing where I do improv unbeknownst to my peers. And then when I was like 15 or 16, some of my high school friends found out, and they thought it was cool. And then that was a surprising turn for me to have this thing that I was doing as a secret suddenly be cool to these South Side guys.”

After honing his talents in comedy, improv, and writing, Castle transitioned to working on-camera. He made appearances in TV shows and worked in short films. And then Castle got his first major role in TBS’ Clipped alongside Ashley Tisdale and his future wife, Lauren Lapkus.

Though the series was cancelled after one season, Castle had gotten noticed. He went on to make appearances in Grace & Frankie, American Dad, and #Vanlife.

Mike Castle now gets to work alongside another OITNB alum, Alan Aisenberg, in Brews Brothers, a Netflix comedy about two brothers running the family brewery business. Castle has a few more projects in the works, but he’s hoping that Brews Brothers gets enough love to be renewed for a season 2.

