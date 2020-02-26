Leo Reilly Wiki: Facts About John C. Reilly’s Son

About Leo Reilly Known As LoveLeo Age 21 Years Birth September 3, 1998 Gender Male Siblings Arlo Reilly Parents Alison Dickey, John C. Reilly Address Los Angeles, California Country United States Nationality American Job Musician, Designer, Model Alumni FIDM Hometown Los Angeles, California Girlfriend Julia Hutsell

John C. Reilly is a multi-hyphenate acting legend with credits like the melancholic pathetic husband in Chicago to the bratty counterpart of Will Ferrell’s character in Step Brothers. Outside of his well-deserved film success, he’s a husband and father. And recently, it was pointed out that his eldest son is extremely handsome. John C. Reilly’s son, Leo Reilly has turned the Internet crazy with shockingly gorgeous Gen Z Freddie Mercury looks. His persona is standing out among other famous scions and for good reason as our Leo Reilly wiki will prove.

Leo Reilly’s Parents Met on a Film Set

Leo Reilly was born on September 3, 1998 to John C. Reilly and his wife, Alison Dickey. The couple married in New York in 1992 and still going strong.

Alison Dickey is a movie producer who has been associated with the film business since the late ‘80s. She started her career first as Sean Penn’s assistant on a few movies.

That led to her working for Penn in the 1989 movie, Casualties of War. The movie also marked the film debut of John C. Reilly.

Reilly and Dickey met during the filming of the movie in Thailand and have been together since. Dickey has since turned to producing movies, including her most recent production, The Sisters Brothers in 2018 that starred Reilly.

The Reilly and Dickey have another son, Arlo Reilly, who was born in September 2001. Arlo tends to stay lowkey and hasn’t taken an early plunge into fame.

Leo Reilly Is a Musician Who Goes by LoveLeo

We don’t know about Leo Reilly’s acting chops, but it appears he’s a lot better at doing his thing. Like a lot of artists dominating charts right now, Leo is another musician who is building his fame on TikTok.

Under the stage name LoveLeo, he’s signed with Republic Records and released his debut song, “Boyfren” in 2020. His genre of music could loosely be defined as a LoveLeo brand of indie-pop.

The music video for the song also showcases Leo’s off the cuff persona that is captivating and entertaining.

He’s also the occasional YouTube vlogger with some rather insane videos. But you’re more likely to find him on TikTok doing some entertaining lip-syncing.

Reilly Is a Model and Designer

A reporter pointed out on Twitter that John C. Reilly has a very handsome son and Leo went viral from there. But the fashion world has already taken notice of this second generation famous stunner.

He has a talent for designing jewelry and clothes that reflect his eclectic persona. All the clothes and accessories he wore in his debut music video are in fact designed by him.

You can also see his style on TikTok or Instagram, particularly where he photoshops miniature clones or adds other quirky effects in his pictures.

It appears through Reilly’s Instagram he’s dating fellow model, Julia Hutsell. They attend art shows together and look generally adorable in each other’s posts.

On occasion, it seems that Reilly has heterochromia, that is two different coloured eyes. But it can’t be confirmed if it’s true or one of his photoshop experiments.

Reilly studies fashion design at FIDM in Los Angeles and was working on releasing his own collection. He already has a sold out Depop account of his own creations.

While at FIDM, he was getting attention as a model. He already gained attention for walking at a Moschino show last year.

Reilly has been modeling since he was 18, after he was scouted on the set of a Kenzo video. He’s signed with two agencies in LA and New York and walked in the NYFW.

