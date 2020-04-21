About James Fletcher Age 47 Years Birth February 28, 1973 Gender Male Spouse Brooke Baldwin May 2018 - Present Address New York City, New York Country United States Nationality British Job Producer, Writer, Director

CNN anchor, Brooke Baldwin is having a tough battle against coronavirus but she’s got her husband by her side through it. Baldwin and her husband, James Fletcher initially followed social distancing from each other when she tested positive for COVID-19. But as her symptoms worsened, Fletcher couldn’t stand idly by. Baldwin has come to rely on Fletcher’s support during this lonely illness. Fortunately, he hasn’t contracted the novel virus so far. But this difficult time certainly reveals they have a beautiful relationship. Our James Fletcher wiki reveals more about Brooke Baldwin’s husband and their marriage.

James Fletcher Is a British Producer

James Fletcher was born on February 28, 1973. He is a British-born producer, writer, and director. Very little is known about his early life and work. He has, however, produced ads for political campaigns.

He keeps details about himself private, but is active on social media. His Instagram showcases his photography aesthetic with a human-interest touch.

Advertisement

Also Read: Mor Shapiro Wiki: Facts To Know About Ben Shapiro’s Wife

Advertisement

Fletcher and Baldwin Met in 2015

Atlanta native, Brooke Baldwin was making great strides in her career at CNN in New York when she was at a holiday party on December 5, 2015. At the party, she met a British producer, James Fletcher who was in town.

Advertisement

Don’t Miss: Dr. Anthony Fauci’s Wife, Facts To Know About Christine Grady Fauci

She was going back to Atlanta for Christmas, so Fletcher had to make his move fast. After a dinner date, she invited him to New Orleans where she would cover the New Year’s for CNN. They spent time together over the holiday in New Orleans and their relationship grew from there.

The 2016 presidential elections kept Baldwin busy. But when the journalist wasn’t on the campaign trail, she was spending time with Fletcher in the Big Apple.

Her work and their time together were often parallel events. For instance, they had to cut their French vacation short and he tagged along with her when she had to cover the Istanbul airport attacks in 2016.

Their relationship only grew stronger and they took it to the next step. Fletcher popped the question when they were celebrating her 38th birthday in Kauai in Hawaii.

Don’t Miss: Emily Compagno Wiki, Husband & Facts About the Fox News Channel Legal Analyst

We were chilling on the beach,” she recalled. “We love sunsets. It was simple. I didn’t want a big thing.” He caught her by surprise with his proposal and she loved it.

Fletcher and Baldwin Married in 2018

After their engagement in Hawaii, Fletcher and Baldwin tied the knot on May 5, 2018. Baldwin shared they had acquired a marriage license about a week before their wedding on Instagram.

Besides friends and family, Baldwin’s colleagues at CNN including Don Lemon, Wolf Blitzer, Dana Bash, and Poppy Harlow were present at the wedding in The Barn at Liberty Farms, in NYC’s Hudson Valley.

Baldwin showcased her entire dress shopping process before debuting her bridal look at the wedding. After trying on several wedding dresses, she went with a figure-hugging number by the Indian-American designer, Naeem Khan – a fitting choice after the bridal couple’s Indian vacation before the wedding.

She happened to meet Naeem Khan after she had picked that dress. The designer generously offered to customize the dress and throw in a gorgeous veil to complete the ensemble.

As a nod to both of their nationalities, Baldwin got the British and American flags painted on her fingernails. Fletcher’s groom style was on point in a bespoke tux tailored by his go-to guy on Saville Row.

Also Read: Dr. Nicole Saphier, Facts About the Fox News Medical Contributor